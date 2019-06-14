Watch Jamaica Vs. Italy Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

Jamaica and Italy meet in their second matchup of Group C in the 2019 Women’s World Cup with the two national teams fortunes appearing to go in opposite directions, according to CBS Sports. The Italians pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far with their 2-1 upset of Australia, a hard-fought win that was secured by a 95th minute Barbara Bonansea strike. There was no upset on the cards for Jamaica, as they were easily brushed aside by Brazil 3-0 on the strength of a hat-trick from Cristiane Rozeira. While Italy would be happy with avoiding a loss, this is a must-win match for Jamaica and their best performance can be expected.

Before the tournament, Jamaica was considered to be one of the most exciting attacking teams in the tournament after they scored 10 goals in their five previous matches in 2019. While their scoring streak came to a screeching halt against Brazil, it wasn’t for lack of attacking. Jamaica’s quickness was on full display and they registered 14 shots, although only three of those were on target. While Italy is one of the more defense-minded teams in the tournament, they are still prone to mistakes when pressed. If Jamaica can manage to bring the same attacking creativity they had against Brazil, they may be able to grab a victory.

Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images

Italy wasn’t expected to defeat one of the tournament favorites in Australia. Yet after one of the most impressive performances of the tournament, Italy is in a comfortable position in Group C, full of confidence with the chance to qualify with a victory and likely to still make it through with a draw. Talent wise, Jamaica is far from both Australia and Brazil and possibly the weakest team in the group, giving Italian fans a realistic expectation to leave this match with six points and the chance to potentially top the group after Brazil’s defeat to Australia. For that to happen, Italy must maintain a solid defensive structure to cope with Jamaica’s persistent attacking while also stepping up their own attack. While Italy scored two goals against Australia on Sunday, it came from only three shots on target.

While Jamaica is one of the most entertaining teams to watch, they will have their work cut out for them against the Italian women. After showing their quality against a team like Australia, it is hard to see Italy have a drop-off, but this matchup should still entertain.

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 5 p.m. (BST), 12 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)