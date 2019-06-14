WWE News: Main Roster Star Returns On ‘NXT’ After Missing Almost A Year With Injury

Yet another WWE main roster superstar has apparently made the move back to NXT after missing substantial time on the injured list, and with this move, it appears that one of the company’s more entertaining tag teams of recent years has just been reunited.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Fandango made his in-ring return during Thursday night’s NXT television tapings at Full Sail University, after his old tag team partner, Tyler Breeze, defeated Forgotten Sons member Jaxson Ryker, and got beaten down by all three members of the faction following the match. Fandango then ran in to save Breeze from the attack, marking the first time in about a year that the duo — known on the main roster as Breezango or The Fashion Police — has been seen together by WWE or NXT audiences.

The aforementioned Breeze vs. Ryker match, as well as Fandango’s run-in to save his longtime onscreen ally, are expected to air on the July 24 or July 31 episode of NXT. Prior to his involvement in the post-match angle, Fandango had missed almost a year of action after suffering a torn labrum in July 2018. He was originally expected to make his in-ring return in January, but subsequent reports suggested that he would be returning “before the summer,” per Wrestling Inc.

As Fandango is still listed as part of the Monday Night Raw roster, it’s unclear whether he would follow in Breeze’s footsteps and be booked as a full-time NXT wrestler. It also remains unsure whether the duo will reprise their main roster antics as Breezango/The Fashion Police, which saw the two wrestlers dress up as police officers and take part in a variety of comedic vignettes, many of which were loaded with pop culture references.

WARNING: This article contains NXT spoilers! https://t.co/EHLqNqH6ET — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) June 14, 2019

Prior to his team-up with Tyler Breeze and their switch to a comedic babyface role, Fandango — real name Curtis Hussey — was booked as a singles wrestler in WWE’s mid-card and lower-card scene, primarily working the gimmick of a villainous ballroom dancer. Using the ring name Johnny Curtis in the early 2010s, he had also won the fourth season of NXT during its time as a reality-based WWE rookie search, as recalled by Sportskeeda.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Fandango was not the only erstwhile main roster wrestler who appeared on Thursday’s NXT TV tapings. Former SAnitY member Killian Dain took part in a segment where he attacked Matt Riddle, while Apollo Crews — who had also appeared in a backstage segment on SmackDown Live this week — was in a match against NXT newcomer Kushida.