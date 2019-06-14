Little Mix Fans React To Their New Single ‘Bounce Back’

Little Mix has dropped their latest single, “Bounce Back,” and their fans named the “Mixers” can’t control themselves.

Released today, the single just happens to have been delivered on the day of band member Jesy Nelson’s birthday. The “Think About Us” songstress celebrates her 28th birthday with the release of their new song which has been received really well already.

The track samples Soul II Souls classic hit, “Back to Life” and is another anthemic girl power tune.

“I F****** LOVE THE SONG, IT MAKES ME WANT TO DANCE SO BAD, I LOVE IT SO MUCH #BOUNCEBACK @LittleMix NEVER DISAPPOINT,” one fan tweeted passionately.

“ITS A BOP ITS A BIG BOP. @LittleMix I’M IN LOVE. THE HARMONIES ASDFGHJKL. THIS WILL BE ON REPEAT ALL DAY. #BounceBack,” a second passionate tweet stated.

“The only problem with #BounceBack is that it ends. because I could literally listen to that FOREVER. a bop! @LittleMix did that,” a third Twitter account insists.

“Girls you never disappoint @LittleMix. this so different, catchy n deserves to be a summer hit. I can’t believe it’s finally here #BounceBack,” another user on Twitter shared.

“We do stan the summer anthem of 2019 #BounceBack,” a fifth tweet demands.

Via the groups Twitter account, they announced that the music video for the track will drop later today.

They announced via their Instagram account that they would be performing the new single on BBC’s The One Show later tonight.

Little Mix cemented themselves as one of the most successful girl bands to come out of the U.K. Their fourth studio album, Glory Days, was named the most successful album this decade, which The Inquisitr announced.

Since winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, Little Mix has released five studio albums that have all entered the top five in the U.K. album charts. Their album Glory Days became their first No. 1 album and sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone. They’ve achieved four No. 1 singles and had a total of 13 going in the top 10.

This year, they won their second BRIT Award for “Woman Like Me” in the category British Video of the Year. Their first win came in 2017 when they won British Single of the Year for “Shout Out To My Ex.” Since 2015, they have won Best UK & Ireland Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards three times.

Later this year, they will support their latest album, LM5, on a huge European tour.

On Instagram, the group account has over 11.6 million followers.