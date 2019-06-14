Irina Shayk Dons Sexy Leather Dress In First Runway Appearance Following Bradley Cooper Split

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Irina Shayk as she’s just split up with her boyfriend of four years and father of her child, Bradley Cooper, but she is back to focusing on her career like the pro she is.

The model hit the catwalk on Thursday in Florence, Italy, for her first fashion appearance since her very public breakup. Taking to the runway during the CR runway x LUISAVIAROMA 90th Anniversary Show, Irina rocked a super sexy black sleeveless leather dress by Ermanno Scervino that accentuated her insane curves perfectly.

According to The Daily Mail, the Russian beauty paired the Bardot number with matching leather gloves and sheer black tights at the annual fashion fair, Pitti Immagine Uomo. She completedd the look with pointy black heels, and her dark brunette locks were styled into a sleek, low bun with a side part. Her makeup was as natural as possible, so as to make sure that the outfit was the star of the show. The A-list event included other celebrity models, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Stella Maxwell.

The 33-year-old headed to Italy after spending a few days in Iceland shooting for lingerie brand Intimissimi, where she took some gorgeous photos surrounded by the stunning local landscape and shared them with her 12.2 million Instagram followers. And while she has been busy with work and dealing with a breakup, she and Bradley are still committed to getting along for the sake of their daughter, Lea De Seine.

“For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family. Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter,” a source told People magazine.

“To keep a decent relationship and civility, they knew it was time to part and work out a plan for their daughter. Both of them love their daughter and will be there for her,” another insider added.

The outlet reported that, as much as the pair cared for each other, their romance had evolved into more of a “partnership” lately. In addition, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actor’s connection with his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, doesn’t seem to have helped either. There were rumors of the two sharing a weird relationship for weeks leading up to the movie’s release, and those only intensified when they belted out a very intense rendition of their hit song Shallow at this year’s Oscars.

Loading...

Now that both of them are single, fans are eagerly waiting to find out if their chemistry was nothing more than good acting or if there was really something going on behind the scenes.