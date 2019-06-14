Chris Brown Leaves Offensive Comment On Photo Of Ex Karrueche Tran & Boyfriend Victor Cruz

Chris isn't exactly loving Karrueche's new boyfriend.

Chris Brown is urging ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran to “upgrade” her boyfriend, Victor Cruz. The singer left some pretty offensive comments on a photo Victor posted with Karrueche to his official Instagram account earlier this week, in which he urged the stunning Claws actress to “style” the former wide receiver, who played seven seasons for the New York Giants.

Taking to the comments section four days after the athlete actually posted the photo online, E! News reports that Chris began by claiming he wasn’t in fact throwing shade but thinks that Karrueche – who he dated on and off for five years between 2010 and 2015 – needs to give her boyfriend some style advice.

“No shade boo,, BUT PLEAS STYLE HIM. He look like he shopping of the manikin [sic] and trying to bargain wit [sic] the sales manager,” Brown commented on the snap in his spelling error-laden message, which was also shared on Instagram by The Shade Room. Brown also left a number of emoji on the post including a tornado, fire, and a purple dancing man.

“Retired wrestler spanks. IM F***KING AROUND….good bless,” he then added, once again denying that he was throwing shade at his ex by writing in two further comments, “No shade. Just minor.”

The cute photo of the couple, who started dating back in 2017, featured Tran rocking a bright neon green snakeskin-print dress with a matching green fanny pack, yellow visor, and large hoop earrings with a pair of lace-up neon heels. Cruz rocked an all-black ensemble as he held on tight to the model and actress, wearing a long sleeve black top and black pants with a pair of purple sneakers and gold chains around his neck.

Chris has since deleted his multiple comments on the photo, which was actually posted on June 9, but then continued to hint at his former romance with Karrueche on Instagram Stories.

He took to the social media site to share a very cryptic post that read, “A person that really care bout you gone show it…even on bad terms.”

Neither Karrueche nor Victor have publicly responded to Chris’s comments spree just yet, though there’s no doubting that Brown’s former flame is pretty loved-up with her man right now.

As The Inquisitr reported, Tran and Cruz haven’t been too shy about sharing their romance with the world, as the former football player even shared a sweet snap with his girlfriend on social media last month as they soaked up the sun together on a vacation.

The sweet couple photo showed the twosome smiling from ear-to-ear while enjoying a trip on a luxury yacht in a very tropical location.

Cruz has also gushed about his love for Tran, even teasing a possible engagement somewhere on the horizon.

“We’re taking it one day at a time… You’ll have to wait and see,” he previously told Us Weekly when asked about the possibility of proposing to Karrueche.

“I think she’s just so genuine, she’s so herself, I love that about her,” Victor continued of his relationship with the actress. “She helps me keep comfortable, she helps me be myself around her, and everything we do is an adventure.”