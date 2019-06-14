‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Shows Off Killer Physique & Shares Kiss With Hubby Tom Schwartz At Pride

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney took to popular social media site Instagram this week to share a sweet video in which she shared a kiss with her husband Tom Schwartz at an LGBTQ pride event.

Surrounded by rainbow flags and crowds of pride supporters, the two stars of the reality television show are featured front-to-front as they give each other a light kiss. In the boomerang video, the husband and wife lift up their outer leg in a synchronized move, giving the short clip a flirty and magical feel.

For the event, the 32-year-old brunette beauty wore a light, casual outfit that included a plain white t-shirt, a short, sheer black skirt, and white sneakers. Holding a beverage can in one hand, the television personality accessorized with a cute, black fanny bag and dark sunglasses, while her long, brown hair was worn in a half-up style, with her straight tresses spilling across her chest and back. Katie’s followers went crazy for her bare legs in the boomerang video, as her leg pop emphasized her chiseled calves and sculpted thighs.

Tom was dressed in classy white slacks with a rainbow stripe running up the outer leg and a black t-shirt that included a multi-colored logo of some sort in the middle. His black sunglasses matched those of his wife while he added a large black backpack to accessorize his look. The 36-year-old Minnesota-born television star added a pair of high-top studded Converse sneakers and wore his hair spiked up in the front.

The adoring wife left a shoutout to her husband in the caption of the post, referring to him as a “dog” and adding that she loves him. Her almost 1 million Instagram followers went crazy for the adorable couple shot, calling them “goals” and expressing their envy for having their life. Other fans gushed over Katie’s muscular legs and flawless figure.

One Instagram user commented, “Those calf muscles! And this coordination!,” referring in the latter part to the perfectly synchronized leg pop that the couple pulls off in the boomerang, while another follower wrote, “You guys seriously are the cutest!!!,” followed with the hashtag #relationshipgoals.

Yet another adoring fan chimed in with, “Y’all are so cute!!! Just watching you guys on celeb family fued [sic] and you looked great Katie, loved your outfit!”

Last week, Katie and Tom joined the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast to take on Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and members of the couple’s extended family in an episode of Celebrity Family Feud, reported Feeling The Vibe. The episode aired on ABC on Sunday, June 9.