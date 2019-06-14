Mary Duggar Found By Daughter Deanna, Sister Of Jim-Bob Duggar, After Tragic Drowning In Pool

The tragic circumstances surrounding Mary Duggar’s sudden death continue to shock fans of the supersized clan. After it was revealed on Thursday, June 13 that Mary died after accidentally drowning in her swimming pool, People Magazine reported that the grandmother of 21 was found by her own daughter after the incident occurred.

Deanna Duggar, sister of Jim-Bob Duggar, made the tragic discovery at her mother’s home.

People Magazine reported they confirmed this information with Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris who explained that Mrs. Duggar was found by her only daughter Deanna. Said Morris to People Magazine, “Duggar slipped and fell into the pool and drowned. Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene.”

Many members of the Duggar family have posted to their respective social media accounts sharing their sentiments regarding their beloved grandmother. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Anna Duggar, and Jana Duggar, as well as Deanna’s daughter Amy Duggar King, have all posted loving tributes to Mrs. Duggar on Instagram.

The grieving family members all noted how Mary was a woman of great faith and belief in the inherent good possessed by all people. She also would, per an Instagram post by Jessa, always introduce herself as Grandma, perhaps her most cherished title of all.

Eldest granddaughter Jana posted that on the last day of Mary’s life, she had the pleasure of driving her grandmother to church that fateful Sunday morning where, according to the reality star, “she worshiped her Savior. Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick.”

As evidenced on the television series, all of the Duggar grandchildren came to rely heavily on Mary for emotional support and her words of wisdom. In many ways, she was like any other grandmother, with an abundance of blessings that extended to 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Jessa explained in her social media post that her grandmother was exceedingly proud of each and every one of the children’s accomplishments and delighted in watching the Duggar children expand their own families.

At the time of Mary’s death, the Duggar brood continued to grow. Jessa Duggar recently gave birth to her first daughter Ivy. Anna, Joy-Anna, Kendra and Lauren Duggar are all pregnant at the same time, as is Mary’s granddaughter, Amy Duggar King.

It has not been revealed by the network if the series will honor Mary Duggar at any point during its next season with a tribute episode. As the Duggar clan shares both the good and bad experiences in their lives on-camera, it is likely this event will happen at some point on the family’s reality series.

Counting On airs on TLC. It is unknown if the show is currently in production at this time.