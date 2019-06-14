Mary Duggar Found By Daughter Deanna, Sister Of Jim-Bob Duggar, After Tragic Drowning In Pool

The tragic circumstances surrounding Mary Duggar’s sudden death continue to shock fans of the supersized clan. After it was revealed on Thursday, June 13 that Mary died after accidentally drowning in her swimming pool, People Magazine reported that the grandmother of 21 was found by her own daughter after the incident occurred.
Deanna Duggar, sister of Jim-Bob Duggar, made the tragic discovery at her mother’s home.
People Magazine reported they confirmed this information with Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris who explained that Mrs. Duggar was found by her only daughter Deanna. Said Morris to People Magazine, “Duggar slipped and fell into the pool and drowned. Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene.”
Many members of the Duggar family have posted to their respective social media accounts sharing their sentiments regarding their beloved grandmother. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Anna Duggar, and Jana Duggar, as well as Deanna’s daughter Amy Duggar King, have all posted loving tributes to Mrs. Duggar on Instagram.
The grieving family members all noted how Mary was a woman of great faith and belief in the inherent good possessed by all people. She also would, per an Instagram post by Jessa, always introduce herself as Grandma, perhaps her most cherished title of all.
Eldest granddaughter Jana posted that on the last day of Mary’s life, she had the pleasure of driving her grandmother to church that fateful Sunday morning where, according to the reality star, “she worshiped her Savior. Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick.”
View this post on Instagram
It didn’t matter who you were, she was “Grandma” to you. That’s most often how she would introduce herself. “Hi, I’m Grandma!” Everybody called her Grandma. She took a genuine interest in people. She would converse with you in a way that made you feel special and loved and cared about. She had a knack for remembering details, and the next time she saw you, she would inquire about things told to her in past conversations. She was so excited about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter, and it never got old for her. She welcomed each new baby with joy and would hold them with such tenderness and delight. We will keep her stories and memories alive for these little ones, but we’re sad that they will not have the blessing of knowing her in person as we have. She was always available. When we kids were young, she would often babysit so Mom and Dad could go out on a date. If Mom needed something from the grocery store, she was happy to pick it up. She always had time for a conversation with the teenager and never passed over the toddlers either. Each one of us was made to feel valued and loved by Grandma. She was our biggest cheerleader, coming to every music recital, birthday party, and graduation celebration— and with 21 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids, that was quite a feat! She was an exhorter. If we ever doubted our gifts or abilities, Grandma was there to spur us on. She’d pull the classic “grandma move” and have us putting on impromptu talent shows for complete strangers. “Why don’t you get up here and perform that song you’ve been working on?” “Aww, Grandma, really? Do I have to?” We’d say, glancing at mom, but we knew Mom would back her every time. We’d reluctantly get up and do a number, and it didn’t matter how terrible we thought we sounded, Grandma would beam with pride and start the applause. She believed in our gifts and abilities more than we did at times, and she spurred us on to do our best and to give God the glory for all our talents and achievements. Click :LINK IN BIO: or swipe left to read the rest of the tribute to Grandma Duggar ❤️—
As evidenced on the television series, all of the Duggar grandchildren came to rely heavily on Mary for emotional support and her words of wisdom. In many ways, she was like any other grandmother, with an abundance of blessings that extended to 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jessa explained in her social media post that her grandmother was exceedingly proud of each and every one of the children’s accomplishments and delighted in watching the Duggar children expand their own families.
View this post on Instagram
Great-Grandma Duggar went to heaven today to be with Jesus! ???? What an awesome woman of faith and such a loving example of God’s love. She was a true soul-winner and loved everyone she met, telling them to turn from sin and trust Jesus for salvation! Miss her soooo much and we cherish each moment we were blessed to spend together! Lots of tears being shed here — grateful for all the prayers! ????????
At the time of Mary’s death, the Duggar brood continued to grow. Jessa Duggar recently gave birth to her first daughter Ivy. Anna, Joy-Anna, Kendra and Lauren Duggar are all pregnant at the same time, as is Mary’s granddaughter, Amy Duggar King.
It has not been revealed by the network if the series will honor Mary Duggar at any point during its next season with a tribute episode. As the Duggar clan shares both the good and bad experiences in their lives on-camera, it is likely this event will happen at some point on the family’s reality series.
View this post on Instagram
It breaks my heart to write this. My best friend passed away yesterday afternoon. Jesus sure took home a treasure. I'm at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out. I loved her so much. She helped raise me, we did everything together. We've been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren't together we were either texting or calling each other. She was so supportive and was so excited to meet our little guy. I just can't believe she is really gone… thank you for the kind messages and every prayer lifted up for our family and I during this difficult time. .My heart just hurts and my life will never be the same. Mema you will always be so precious to me and you were such a light who impacted so many lives. You lived joyously, and beautifully..and I will miss you every single day.. I know though you are in perfect peace and we will see you again.
Counting On airs on TLC. It is unknown if the show is currently in production at this time.