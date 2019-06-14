Charli XCX Poses Completely Naked On New Album Cover

Charli XCX has been teasing information about her album for some time now but she has finally unveiled everything her fans want to know.

Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share the album cover as well as its title.

“Angels, I am so so so happy to announce that my new album, ‘Charli’ is out September 13th,” the “Break The Rules” hitmaker revealed.

“This album is my most personal, which is why I decided to call it by my name. I’ve put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them,” she continued.

“I cry when I listen to it – and I also wanna party when I listen to it so I KNOW ITS GOOD. ‘Charli’ was executive produced by myself and @agcook404.”

The post has been liked by over 295,000 users within 18 hours.

As for the album artwork, XCX appears completely nude. She has no bra or underwear on and looks very regal. She is posing like a statue with her arms out and the palms of her hands open. They have edited in a silver graphic that goes across parts of her body and half of her face.

The album contains 15 tracks and a total of 14 collaborations.

“Next Level” Charli “Gone” feat. Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” feat. Sky Ferreira “1999” feat. Troye Sivan “Click” feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” feat. Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” feat. Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” feat. Clairo and Yaeji “2099” feat. Troye Sivan

With the album title, cover, and tracklisting, XCX didn’t stop there. She also dropped her world tour dates. Starting in September, she will go across North America and Europe.

Loading...

The tour will kick off on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia and will visit other places such as New York and Washington DC. In the U.K., she kicks off in Glasgow and will continue in Birmingham, Manchester, and London. Other European countries she will perform in include Italy, Germany, and Switzerland to name a few.

Recently, XCX has been on a roll releasing a number of new songs. Her single with Lizzo called “Blame It On Your Love” has been streamed more than 9.7 million times on Spotify and so far has peaked at No. 70 in the U.K. A couple of weeks ago, Charli released a remix of the Spice Girls’ debut single “Wannabe” with Diplo and Herve Pagez. Titled “Spicy,” the song has already racked up more than 6.3 million streams on Spotify. Last week, she teamed up with BTS on “Dream Glow,” which is currently her most played track on Spotify with over 10.9 million plays. On the app, she has over 15.6 million monthly listeners.

Charli will be her first studio album release since Sucker in 2014.