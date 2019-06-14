Elle Fanning, 21, Wows In A Strapless Red Bikini At The Beach

Elle's showing off her bikini body in Mexico.

Elle Fanning’s bikini body was on full display in several new photos posted to her Instagram account. The stunning 21-year-old actress, who’s most famous for her roles in big time movies like Maleficent and Super 8, shared a collection of photos with her 2.9 million followers on June 13 as she sported two different bikini looks.

The first few pictures showed Elle laying on her back on the sand in a scalloped edge red strapless bikini as the waves crashed on to the shore behind her.

The star had a big smile on her face while enjoying the blue skies and the sunshine during the sunny beach day, lifting herself up as the waves reached her further up the beach.

But the fun red two-piece wasn’t the only swimwear look Elle was showing off to her millions of followers this week, as the collection of vacation snaps also showed her sporting another fun bikini look.

Fanning was also rocking a red gingham bikini with frills in the stunning collection of photos, while also shielding her eyes from the sun with a pink brimmed sunhat. In the later photos, she appeared to be showing off her natural beauty and flawless bare face as she went make-up free.

She captioned the post with several different vacation themed emojis, including a wave, a palm tree, a sunshine, and more. Elle also told her fans that she was enjoying a well-deserved break south of the border in Mexico by tagging her location as being the One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos.

The actress – who recently wrapped filming on Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil alongside Angelina Jolie in which she plays Princess Aurora, also known as Sleeping Beauty – also shared another snap from the beach, but wasn’t quite revealing so much skin as she walked along the sand in the dark.

In the beach snap posted by the star just a few hours before she posted the bikini photos, Elle stunned in a strapless patterned yellow dress while her long blonde hair was pulled away from her face.

As for how she got the amazing body she proudly revealed on social media this week, Fanning previously told Vogue U.K. that she enjoys boxing as a way of keeping healthy and active.

“I do more fitness stuff when I’m at home and it’s part of my daily routine, because that’s so much easier,” the actress told the fashion outlet back in 2017 of her exercise routine.

“I did ballet for a long time – that’s the best form of exercise. It’s elongating,” Fanning then continued. “And I’ve started boxing recently, which is really fun.”