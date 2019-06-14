British Girl Band M.O Return With ‘Choose Sides’ With AJ Tracey

It’s been a while since British girl band M.O dropped a new single but the wait is over as they have released a new track with U.K. rapper, AJ Tracey. Titled “Choose Sides,” the trio are ready to put themselves out there again after a mini-break.

M.O consists of Annie Ashcroft, Chanal Benjilali, and Nadine Samuels. Original member Frankee Connolly left the group in 2017 and was replaced by Benjilali that same year.

With the release, they have also dropped the music video which has already racked up over 70,000 views on YouTube within 16 hours. The video sees the girls performing their track on a basketball court, wearing streetwear, which is their signature style.

Fans have been waiting a long time for the new single and are very pleased with the results.

“A f****** bop,” one user wrote on Instagram.

“Go ladies. What a banger,” another shared.

“Yoo, queens of memorable hooks/melodies. Already stuck in my head after the first listen,” a third mentioned.

“Y’all always kill it,” a fan insisted.

With over 1 million monthly Spotify listeners, M.O is currently one of the most successful girl bands in the U.K. right now.

So far, they have released two EPs — Good Friends and Who Do You Think Of? — and a number of singles since 2012.

Their debut release was the song “Wait Your Turn.” The group released a further five more promotional songs before dropping their debut single, “For A Minute” in 2014. Their first single to chart in the U.K. top 100 singles chart was “Dance On My Own” which peaked at No. 49.

In 2016, they achieved their first hit song with “Who Do You Think Of?” which reached No. 18 in the U.K. and has since been certified gold. This track became their first song to chart in Ireland, reaching No. 56. Their follow-up release, “Not In Love” was the final single Frankee was apart of. The song featured rapper Kent Jones and charted at No. 42 in the U.K.

Two years later in 2018, Chanal joined the group and the girls returned with their biggest hit to date, “Bad Vibe” which features Lotto Boyzz and Mr Eazi. The single peaked at No. 18 in the U.K. making it their second top 20 hit and has been certified platinum. It also reached No. 31 in Ireland, making it their highest charting single there. On Spotify, the track has been streamed over 62.8 million times.

They followed this release with “Wondering” featuring Chip in October before taking a little break to create new music.

So far, the group have been nominated for two MOBO Awards and have supported Little Mix on their “Salute Tour.”