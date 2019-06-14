‘The Banana Splits’ Movie Trailer Shows Beloved Kiddie TV Band On Murder Spree, Fan React To Gory Revival

The revival of the 1960s kiddie show is an R-rated slasher film.

The Banana Splits are back, but not everyone is here for it. A Syfy revival of the 1960s children’s TV show about a kid-friendly animal band is a full-on horror film which is getting a mixed reaction from fans of the original Saturday morning series.

According to TV Line, the beloved children’s show, which originally aired on NBC from 1968 to 1970, is back “with a vengeance, a horrible, bloody vengeance,” in Syfy’s The Banana Splits Movie. The unlikely revival film is directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Black Field) and written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (My Super Psycho Sweet 16) and has been rated R for “violence and gore.”

The film stars Finlay Wojtak-Hissong as Harley, a young boy who attends a taping of the classic TV show The Banana Splits with his family for his birthday. Dani Kind, Steve Lund, Romeo Carere, and The Vampire Diaries’ Sara Canning also star in the Syfy movie. Unfortunately, the Banana Splits bandmates Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, and Snorky are doing more than singing the “Tra La La Song” during this particular TV taping as things take an unexpected (read: deadly) turn for young Harley and his family.

Based on the trailer, which you can see below, there will be singing and dancing in The Banana Splits Movie, as well as bloody violence as the TV bandmates are revealed to be murderous robots.

It’s no surprise that original fans of The Banana Splits are not happy about the slasher-style reboot of the classic kiddie show. Social media reaction has fans asking, “What have they done to The Banana Splits?”

“How dare they sully the wholesome memory of the stupidity that was the PROPER Banana Splits,” another classic TV fan tweeted. “I want nothing to do with it.”

“Why have they taken my childhood loved friends The Banana Splits and done this to them!??? WHY????” another wrote.

Others compared The Banana Splits movie to a rip-off of the video game franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s.

There is not enough NO in the known universe for this.https://t.co/8Y9hqeAmys — Tim Worthington (@outonbluesix) June 12, 2019

Wait wait wait, so the R-Rated Banana Splits movie is real? I thought it was like a Youtube Parody video. Oooooh ooooh no — Caped-Joel Daly (@CapedJoel) June 13, 2019

one of my earliest and fondest memories was watching the Banana Splits so i'm glad they finally got around to ruining it — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) June 13, 2019

I just saw the trailer for the horror reboot of Banana Splits. I don’t know who’s idea it is but I’m flying to SyFy’s headquarters and throat punch them. Man, woman, or child, right in the throat. — scott whitt (@GreatScottTx) June 13, 2019

So… the Banana Splits are Terminators. This isn't even a rip-off of Five Nights at Freddy's, it's a rip-off of the Itchy & Scratchy Land episode of the Simpsons. pic.twitter.com/pwEMuFSTYD — Doc???? (@DoctorWolfula) June 13, 2019

Of course, the reboot movie is not the first bizarre Banana Splits sighting. In 2017, The Banana Splits had a crossover with the Suicide Squad in the comic book Suicide Squad/Banana Splits #1.

Back in the late 1960s, The Banana Splits Adventure Hour was a live action-animated collaboration between cartoon kings William Hanna and Joseph Barbera and children’s TV legends Sid and Marty Krofft. The four members of the fictional rock band were introduced as Fleegle the beagle (guitar), Bingo the gorilla (drums), Drooper the lion (bass) and Snorky the elephant (keyboards).

While the original Banana Splits only aired on NBC Saturday mornings for two years, it lived on in syndication on Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

You can see The Banana Splits Movie trailer below.

The Banana Splits reboot movie will air on Syfy and will be available on Blu-ray later this summer.