‘Attack On Titan’ Chapter 118 Spoilers: Eren, Beast Titan Team Up Against Armored, Cart, And Jaw Titans

Will Eren and Zeke succeed to defeat the Marleyan Warriors?

Attack on Titan Chapter 118 marked the start of Marley’s mission to invade the Paradis Island and reclaim the power of the Founding Titan. Eren Yeager got a surprise attack from the Jaw Titan. Luckily, he managed to dodge and immediately turned into a Titan. The Marleyan Warriors came to Paradis Island well-prepared.

Aside from the 500 soldiers and Zeppelins, the Marleyan Warriors also brought the Armored Titan, Jaw Titan, and the Cart Titan carrying a huge cannon. Eren was about to be cornered by the enemies when the Beast Titan came to defend him. Attack on Titan Chapter 118 featured Eren’s older brother destroying the Zeppelins with a barrage of boulders.

The Yeager faction and Zeke’s followers rejoiced that the two powerful Titans finally came into contact. However, the Marleyan Warriors won’t just let Eren and Zeke succeed with their plan. Eren and Zeke got some reinforcements after Onyankopon decided to free their prisoners, including Armin Arlert, Mikasa Ackerman, Connie Springer, Jean Kirstein, and Commander Pixis.

Armin and his friends expressed their anger on Onyankopon for betraying and imprisoning them. Onyankopon explained that he has no choice but to follow Yelena’s order since disobeying her will cost him his own life. Though they still don’t know Eren’s real intention, most members of the Survey Corps decided to help him in his ongoing battle against the Marleyan Warriors.

While on their way to the battlefield, Armin and Mikasa were still bothered by their previous conversation with Eren. Despite everything that happened, Armin is still willing to give his full trust on Eren, but Mikasa felt different. Before she joined the battle, Mikasa left the scarf Eren gave her when they first met each other.

ATTACK ON TITAN Reportedly Renewed For SEASON 4

Armin, Mikasa, Connie, and Jean wore their maneuver gears to back up Eren and Zeke, while Commander Pixis gathered all the Survey Corps members who drunk the wine and ordered them to deal with the soldiers of Marley. Attack on Titan Chapter 118 showed the Beast Titan single-handledly defeating the Armored Titan, Jaw Titan, and the Cart Titan by throwing boulders.

The Armored Titan and the Jaw Titan are already lying on the ground, but they are still in their Titan forms. However, the Cart Titan has started to disappear, making most members of the Survey Corps believe that it already died. However, everyone was surprised when the huge cannon carried by the Cart Titan fired at the Beast Titan. The one who shot the Beast Titan was General Magath, who vowed to personally pass the judgment on Zeke for his betrayal. With Zeke being pushed into the corner, most of the people who drank the wine are fearing that he will scream and turn them into mindless Titans as his last resort.