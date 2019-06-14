Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves In Mini-Dress In Adorable Photo With Baby Daughter Stormi

Everyone knows that Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are inseparable, and the reality TV star’s newest social media photo depicts their bond perfectly.

In a new Instagram post, the 21-year-old shared a snap of her and her baby girl snuggling, and they look adorable beyond measure. Posing in what appears to be her bathroom, Kylie shows off her insane curves in a gray skintight mini-dress while cradling Stormi close to her, with the two looking directly at the camera. Her sleeveless number featured a halter neck detail, and fit her body like a glove, allowing her to showcase her world-famous pert booty.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her long raven tresses down in a loose, slightly wavy style with a side part, and she rocked a full face of makeup, including a smokey dark eye shadow, a dark nude lipstick shade on her full lips, and plenty of shimmery highlighter. She completed the look with an equally shiny watch around her left wrist, as well as some rings across her fingers.

Baby Stormi herself gave her mom a run for her money with her casually stylish look, including a white sleeveless dress and matching cool white sneakers, paired with white socks. The toddler also looked extremely comfortable as she lay her head on her mother’s chest.

Kylie shared the photo with her 137 million Instagram followers on Thursday, and many rushed to the comment section to give their two cents about the sweet mother-daughter snap. In a matter of a few hours, the picture had racked up nearly five million likes and over 25,000 comments.

Family friend Khadijah Haqq wrote, “Two beauties,” while Kylie’s makeup artist and friend Ariel said, “My babies,” followed by a heart emoji. Others pointed out the fact that even the makeup mogul’s bathroom showcased her wealth, with one Instagram user joking, “the bathtub just called me poor,” in reference to Kylie’s golden tub that can be seen in the background.

Meanwhile, she just finished celebrating her best friend’s birthday with a series of events this past week. Stassie Karanikolaou, one of Kylie’s closest pals, just turned 22, and they celebrated in style with several different hang-out sessions, including a party at a West Hollywood club last Friday, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star ran into her former bestie, Jordyn Woods. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two were “cordial” with each other the whole night, and a source said they may even rekindle their friendship at one point.

“Kylie is open to having a relationship with Jordyn Woods again but is cautious. She’s in a tough place because Jordyn was Kylie’s best friend and rock for a very long time, but Kylie is loyal to her sister, Khloe,” the insider said.