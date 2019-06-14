Britney Spears Posts ‘Bizarre’ Video From Inside Her Walk-In Closet, Fans Express Worry About Her Well-Being

Britney Spears gave her fans a tour of her walk-in closet in a video on Thursday, prompting fans to express worry for the troubled pop star’s mental health.

The Instagram video showed Britney telling followers she would show them “what the housekeepers just did to my closets.” She then panned across the different racks of clothing, showing them how they were organized by color and type of clothing. As many fans noted, Britney seemed to be acting and sounding a bit strange.

The comment section was filled with people calling the video “bizarre” and wondering whether Britney was struggling with some kind of mental health issue.

“She didn’t act like this years ago; it’s bizarre acting and her voice has changed and she’s robotic almost. Not a hater by any means but I worry,” one person wrote.

Others worried about Britney putting so much of herself out on social media at a time when she didn’t appear to be doing very well.

“Isn’t there somebody in her life that can advise her not to make any more videos until she ‘feels better’?” another commenter added.

This is not the first time that Britney Spears has raised concerns in recent weeks. As Page Six noted late last month, many fans speculated that Britney was no longer in control of her social media accounts and that someone else was posting older pictures and videos to cover up a mental health crisis. Britney responded to the speculation with a video declaring that she was the one in control.

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday, so you’re wrong, but hope you like it,” she wrote in the deleted and reposted video.

As The Inquisitr also noted, some some fans believed she looked disheveled and gaunt in some of the photos posted to her Instagram account, leading them to question whether she was still going through a mental health crisis. A few weeks earlier, Britney checked into a mental health facility for a short stay, and put out a statement asking fans for privacy.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful,” she wrote.

It could be that Britney Spears had other things on her mind while filming Thursday’s closet video. As People magazine noted, just as she was posting the video onto Instagram, news broke that a judge had granted the pop star a five-year restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lufti. Britney had sought out the order against Lufti in order to “prevent future harm and further psychological harm” from her manager.