Watch England Vs. West Indies Cricket Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview, Match 19

In one of the more hotly anticipated matchups of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, host England take on West Indies as both teams press for a win that will help secure a place in the semifinals.

After a record four washouts in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with rain now wiping away nearly 10 percent of all the games on the tournament fixture list, England and West Indies will hope to get in what would be one of the most anticipated matchups of the competition — unless the weather again intervenes. England have already lost two days training for the Windies match, per CricBuzz, and their opponents were rained out on the same Rose Bowl ground on Monday of this week. But if Mother Nature cooperates, the host nation’s bowlers will have all they can handle from West Indies prolific six-hitter Chris Gayle in the match that will live stream from Hampshire.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. West Indies Match 19 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, June 14, at the 15,000-capacity Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, also known as the Ageas Bowl, in West End, Hampshire, England. In the West Indies, the first ball will be bowled at 4:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 6:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

In India, the game starts at 3 p.m. India Standard Time. But in the United States, cricket fans will again have to deal with an early start time and not much sleep to enable themselves to watch the World Cup showdown between the Three Lions and Windies, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

Earlier this year, Gayle became the first batman to total more than 500 sixes in an international cricket career, according to an India Today report. But another native of the West Indies is bound to be the focus of attention in Friday’s match.

That, of course, would be 24-year-old Jofra Archer, the Barbados-born pacer who relocated to England when the West Indies failed to elect him for the 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup roster, according to ESPN. If not for that snub, Archer would be playing on the other side, against the country that he now represents, in Friday’s match.

Watch a preview of the England-West Indies match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the England vs. West Indies 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 19.

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Liam Plunkett, 11 Jofra Archer.

West Indies: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Shimron Hetmeyer, 6 Jason Holder (captain), 7 Andre Russell, 8 Carlos Brathwaite, 9 Ashley Nurse, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Oshane Thomas.

West Indies prolific six-hitter Chris Gayle poses a major problem for England’d bowlers. Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the England vs. West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup match. In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game, while on the other side of the globe, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the England vs. West Indies clash, as both teams press for a top four finish in this year’s World Cup group stage, in the United States the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.