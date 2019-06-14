‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, June 13: Thomas Kisses Hope & Wyatt Questions Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) at the cliff house. Thomas had just told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he needed to tell her some news that would affect her family. Steffy then went to fetch the girls and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). They were surprised to hear that the news would also affect Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) began to fuss, and the moment was lost.

Steffy told her daughter that her father would be moving in with them. She then realized her mistake and said that Liam would be moving into the cliff house. However, Liam said that he rather liked the idea of being Phoebe’s father. Suddenly, Thomas told them not to forget about Hope and fled out the door. Liam and Steffy were confused by Thomas’ strange behavior. They toasted to the fact that they would always be a family, no matter what happened.

Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wanted to know why Liam no longer lived at the cabin. Hope Logan patiently tried to explain the circumstances to the little boy. Afterwards, the little boy tried to cheer her up with a bunch of flowers. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) left with Douglas when Thomas stopped by the cabin. Thomas told Hope that he wanted to take away her pain. She assured him that it would fade because of him and Douglas. Thomas kissed Hope and told her that Liam had moved in with Steffy, per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) were visiting Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). They started to talk about the baby swap drama when Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) entered. He wanted to know why they were talking about Beth. Zoe smoothly explained that Liam and Hope would probably still have been married if Beth had survived.

After Zoe dragged Xander away, Wyatt asked Flo why she was upset. She told him that she could not stop thinking about Hope. Wyatt felt that she was a wonderful friend and cousin. Flo was touched that he had always believed in her. As they hugged, Flo asked Wyatt to always remember how much she cared about him. She said that she was so happy they had found each other again. Wyatt and Flo kissed.

