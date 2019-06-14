Trump Thanks Sarah Sanders For Three-And-A-Half Years Of Service — A Year Longer Than He’s Been In Office

Donald Trump is so grateful for Sarah Huckabee Sanders that he’s apparently lost all sense of time.

On Thursday, the president took to Twitter to announce that the embattled press secretary would be leaving the White House, and thanked her for her three-and-a-half years of service in the White House. As the internet quickly pointed out, Barack Obama was in the White House three-and-a-half years ago. Trump has been in office for almost exactly two-and-a-half years.

The flub garnered some viral interest online, with many mocking Trump’s inability to remember exactly how long he’s been president.

“MATH: If [Sarah Sanders] had been at the White House for 3 1/2 years, that would mean she started at the beginning of 2016, under… Barack Obama,” wrote New York Times reporter Kenneth P. Vogel on Twitter.

It was the second major flub for Trump on Twitter in a matter of hours. In a separate tweet on Thursday morning, Trump tried to prove that he’s diplomatic by claiming that he met with the “Prince of Whales.” As The Inquisitr noted, Trump was trying to make reference to Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, but had a difficult time with the spelling.

Sanders’ departure from the White House led to a number of different reactions online. While her work was praised by Republicans, including Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the reaction was overwhelmingly negative as her tenure was marked with spats with reporters, a number of untrue statements, and eventually the phasing out of the once-traditional daily press briefings.

As the USA Today noted, there were plenty of jokes about Sarah’s tenure coming to an end and her tendency to deny any negative reports about the Trump administration.

I'm not going to believe that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving as White House press secretary until she denies it herself. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 13, 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving, or as Sarah Huckabee Sanders would say, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders is not leaving." — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 14, 2019

As CBS News noted, her decision to leave the White House also marks the departure of one of the only remaining original White House aides to Trump. Sanders herself seemed emotional, speaking at an event on Thursday and calling her work “the honor of a lifetime” as she correctly identified how long she’s worked for Trump.

"Sarah Sanders' primary legacy as White House press secretary was the death of the daily press briefing," writes @brianstelter https://t.co/CEZVSqaurW — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2019

“I’ll try not to get emotional because I know that crying can make us look weak sometimes right?” Sanders said. “This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this president. He has accomplished so much in these two and a half years and it’s truly been something I will treasure forever.”