‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Declares War On Adam

New Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that things get ugly quickly between the brothers Newman. Adam files to gain custody of Christian, and Nick pulls out all the stops to keep his little boy.

Before Adam (Mark Grossman) “died” in the cabin explosion, he had asked Nick (Joshua Morrow) to take care of his family. At that point they didn’t even know that Christian was alive, so he meant Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor, but the fact remains that the brothers had been about as close as they’ve ever been since Adam returned to Genoa City as an adult.

Now Adam is officially suing Nick for custody of Christian, and Nick is furious. Joshua Morrow discussed the stressful situation for his on-screen alter ego with Soap Opera Digest, and the actor revealed that Nick had hoped that Adam would show some common sense and not tear apart Christian’s life.

“Nick was hoping Adam would ow truly realize what’s better for Christian, and that is to stay with Nick,” according to Morrow.

What makes things worse is that Nick doesn’t think Adam sincerely wants to be a father to Christian. He suspects that Adam has ulterior motives for his return to Genoa City, even though nobody has been able to figure out what Adam might genuinely hope to gain from coming back to town.

“Nick knows that this isn’t coming from a super-genuine place. Ever since Adam came back, everybody has had their radar up and is concerned [about] what he’s going to do, but it’s still hard for Nick to believe that his brother would blow up a little boy’s life. If Adam just wanted to jack up Newman Enterprises and mess with the family, then so be it, but that he’s going after Nick’s son, this will be an all-out war.”

Nick recently took a walk on the dark side when he sabotaged Victor (Eric Braeden) and Newman Enterprises last year, and his reason for that over-the-top behavior was Victor trying to get custody of Christian. Nick pulled out all the stops last year and improbably beat the “Mustache,” so it stands to reason that Nick will put it all on the line again in yet another battle for his little boy.

Morrow revealed that Nick will undoubtedly get his hands dirty in this war with Adam, and Nick won’t even worry about his sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to a recent Inquisitr report. Expect to see Nick go further in his quest to keep Christian than he initially intends to go.