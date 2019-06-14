Elin Nordegren’s New Man Might Be An Even Better Athlete Than Tiger Woods

Elin Nordegren gained fame as the wife of golf legend Tiger Woods, but the Swedish model’s newest man may actually be an even better all-around athlete than Tiger.

Elin caused a stir this week when she showed up to a sporting event for her son sporting a baby bump. That kicked off rounds of speculation about who could be the father, as there was no known relationship for the normally very private Nordegren, but that mystery has now been solved. As Page Six reported, Elin’s newest man is former NFL player Jordan Cameron, who has quite a history as an athlete.

While Tiger Woods excelled on the golf course — becoming arguably the greatest ever to play the sport — Cameron excelled at seemingly every sport he tried. Jordan was a standout basketball player in high school and was a McDonald’s All American nominee, and later earned a scholarship to play for BYU. After one redshirt season, Jordan decided he would transfer to USC to pick up his other standout high school sport, football.

Jordan didn’t make a huge impression at USC through his first two years, not catching any passes while playing as a wide receiver. But he converted to tight end his senior season, then earned his way into the NFL with his overall athleticism that he showed off at the pre-draft combine.

Cameron ended up playing six years in the NFL before being forced to retire due to a series of concussions. While Jordan may not come close to matching Tiger Woods on the golf course, his history of excelling across sports may leave him the better overall athlete than Woods.

The debut of Elin’s baby bump has thrown a light on Jordan, who since the end of his playing days has become an advocate for better safety in the game and greater awareness of the dangers of concussions. But both he and Elin have been able to stay under the radar. As Page Six reported, Jordan and Elin have actually been dating for quite some time, all while managing to keep it quiet.

“Elin is very private, she has been dating Jordan for a number of years, and they have kept their relationship very under wraps. Her friends are so happy for her because he is wonderful,” a source told the outlet.

The source said that Elin Nordegren is due to give birth in the fall and that her two kids with Tiger Woods, Sam and Charlie, are excited to have a new little sibling around.