Larsa Pippen Puts On Busty Display In Sexy New Selfie

Larsa Pippen seemingly never tires of setting the Instagram feed of her fans ablaze with sexy snapshots and selfies, as those who follow her know very well. On Thursday, the 44-year-old reality TV star took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to share a sultry selfie and asks her fans to help her caption the post.

In the photo in question, Pippen is seated inside of a car as she holds the phone in front of her face for the selfie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is rocking a sparkly silver top — which could be a top or a dress — that features a low-cut neckline that plunges deep into her chest, putting her cleavage on full display. Pippen is wearing her ombre hair straightened and up in a half ponytail while the rest of her hair cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The reality TV star is wearing a face full of makeup, which consists of a light brown smokey eye that is accentuates by a generous layer of black eyeliner on her upper and lower lids and mascara. She is wearing a nude shade on her lips that gives them extra plumpness and shine while carefully applied bronzer helps accentuate her cheekbones and her overall facial structure.

The post, which Pippen shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 12,700 likes and just shy of 300 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to compliment her beauty and also to help her out with her request for caption suggestions.

“‘Love me some Larsa,'” one user suggested.

“Prettier than the rest,” another one chimed in.

While Pippen is known for her social media presence, she is also famous for being a close friend of the reality TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian, often making appearances on the family’s famous show.

In addition, Pippen is also known for having been married to NBA iconic player Scottie Pippen, though the two are in the middle of a divorce. While some have accused Larsa of cheating, others accused her of being a gold-digger amid all the divorce drama. As Us Weekly has previously noted, Larsa has slammed the accusations of infidelity.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him,” she contended.