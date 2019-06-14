Sierra Skye Spreads Legs In Fiery Orange Swimsuit, Says She’s ‘Yours’

It’s the one word her fans likely wanted to hear the most – Sierra Skye seems to have delivered the words and the curves today. The American sensation’s June 13 Instagram update is heating up the platform, although this bikini pro has been going strong since 2015.

Today’s snap sent Sierra’s fans her signature assets. Snapped under a shaded parasol, Sierra threw out direct eye contact, although her gaze wasn’t the only invitation. Wearing nothing but a tiny orange swimsuit with a plunging neckline, the model sat amid cushions with her legs spread. The camera took in the beauty’s curvy waist, dangerous cleavage, toned limbs, and all-around tan.

Today’s swimsuit was as racy as it was classy. The fiery-colored number came cut-out at the middle for an ab-flashing display, although the model’s midriff was accessorized by the metallic clasp piecing the swimwear together. Sierra posed full-frontal, her left hand was held up to her hair, and a slight breeze seemed to be blowing.

Fans have likely been picking up on both the sexy snap and the accompanying caption.

“Thank freakin god,” one fan replied.

“my little sun goddess” was another comment.

One fan seemed to have been distracted. They complimented the model on her “dress” – while the user may not have been a native English speaker, their words did suggest not having quite realized that today’s look is anything but a “dress.”

As one of Instagram’s fastest-rising models, Sierra now comes with 4 million followers. A fanbase of this size will open up avenues for promotion. Skye appears to have seized the opportunity. While today’s caption did send fans a direct message, it also mentioned affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. The fashion label is known for collaborating with Instagram’s high and low-profile faces. Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has recently partnered up with the brand. Just as curvy, but arguably a little less controversial, Sierra joins the reality star.

Sierra doesn’t appear to have gone full-throttle down the promotion route, though. Unlike fellow model Lindsey Pelas, Sierra doesn’t announce any brand partnerships in her bio. The model does, however, send out mentions in her captions – Fashion Nova is another brand Sierra appears fond of.

Today’s snap had racked up over 25,000 likes within four hours of going live. Over 200 comments were left.

Sierra’s Instagram is followed by fellow models including fitness face Ana Cheri and mother of two Tammy Hembrow. The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams also follows her. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Sierra should follow her Instagram.