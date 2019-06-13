Emily Ratajkowski Spreads Her Legs In Polka Dot Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski wants her Instagram fans to be at their best just in time for summer. Earlier this week, the model and creator of the beachwear and bodywear brand Inamorata took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself striking a sexy pose while wearing a bikini that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In this particular photo, Ratajkowski is sitting down with her knees spread apart as she dons an “itsy bitsy teeny weeny” polka dot bikini in white and black. The two-piece consists of a triangle top with two thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck and whose cups barely contain her chest, leaving quite a bit of underboob exposed.

The 28-year-old bombshell teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits high on her sides, helping accentuate the contrast between her incredibly small waist and full, wide hips. As indicated in her caption, this polka dot bikini by Inamorata is from its new collection, which came out just in time for the warm months.

Ratajkowski is facing the camera with her legs apart as she rests her hands on her thighs. The model has her head tilted back and to the right as she poses with her eyes nearly closed and lips parted in a meditative, yet seductive way.

The model accessorized her look with thick golden hoops on her ears and a generous layer of glittery pink eyeshadow that gives the photo a fun 1980s vibe. Keeping with that feel, Ratajkowski is wearing her hair with bangs and down in large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which Ratajkowski shared with her 438,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,700 likes and nearly 60 comments within a little over a day of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Fans of the swimwear brand — and the model — took to the comments section to praise Ratajkowski’s beauty and offer their thoughts on the bikini and Inamorata’s pieces in general.

“Nobody else can rock polka dots like you,” one user raved.

“Ultimate fitspo inspo for that upper ab situation!” another user chimed in.

As Hollywood Life recently reported, Ratajkowski celebrated her 28th birthday this past weekend, and she took to her Instagram page to share a series of snippets from her fun bash. Among those, Emrata included a video that showed her getting a fake tattoo of her nickname above her derriere.