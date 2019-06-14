Kim Kardashian Hires Medium To Help With Skin Condition, Told Celery Juice Is The Answer

Most Kardashian fans know that Kim Kardashian has been struggling with a skin condition, psoriasis, for quite some time now. Though she always looks flawless when photographed, psoriasis can definitely take a toll on skin, leaving the person suffering with red patches and other issues.

In her quest to be rid of the condition, Kim is taking things to a new level — the supernatural. As Perez Hilton reports, Kim has called on a medical medium by the name of Anthony William to try to help her get rid of psoriasis once and for all. The experience will be documented on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and fans got a sneak peek in a preview of what was to come.

“The medical medium can talk to spirits, but he is not a real doctor. I am all about mediums, I’m so obsessed. Anyone that knows me knows I love connecting to the spirit world. So yeah, if he can tell me anything about my psoriasis and how to fix it, I’m down to see what happens.”

In the clip, Kim has the medium come to visit her and discusses her condition with him. She shows him a rough spot of psoriasis on her leg, which he assesses and uses to provide some suggestions, while her sister Kourtney sips a latte and observes the interaction.

Kim isn’t about to hire just anyone, either. William is a bit of a celebrity medical medium with over a million followers on Instagram.

His assessment is that the issue stems from Kim’s liver, which he deduces by waving his hands around her. His top suggestion for Kim was that she start drinking celery juice, which may seem odd to some. However, William is actually the person behind the whole trend of drinking a big glass of celery juice first thing in the morning, so he obviously believes in the power of the concoction.

Kim has tried a few things to try to fix her psoriasis before, including light therapy and even some type of herbal ointment, as Perez Hilton reported. She even took to Twitter at the end of 2018 to see if her fans had any kind of suggestions.

At the time, she was looking for actual medications that might help with her condition, but it seems she’s willing to try out all options — including nutrition-based cures.

Fans will have to stay tuned to the next episode of the show to see if anything else about her new celery juice regimen is revealed.