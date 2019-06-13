Nicki Minaj Pushes The Limits In Latest Cleavage Display, Fans Are ‘Gagging’

Nicki Minaj isn’t one to hold back on the eye-popping outfits. The Queen rapper is as known for her dangerous looks as she is her chart-topping hits. The star’s latest Instagram updates see her pushing the wardrobe boundaries, though. It’s ultra-revealing, ultra-racy, and the kind of look that only this sensation can pull off.

On June 13, the 36-year-old updated her Instagram with two snaps, that showed Nicki in low-lit red lighting. In the first photo, Nicki was photographed squatting down in a cleavage-flaunting bra, panties, and a jacket. The photo shoot’s lighting honed right in on the star’s assets, although light equally fell on Minaj’s face. Adding effect with her high heels and a mystery man in the background, Nicki sent out her trademark facial smirk and semi-raised eyebrows.

A quick swipe to the right ups the ante even more. Here, Nicki is seen wrapped around the unidentified male; he is shirtless, in just a pair of low-slung jeans, underwear, and a Fendi belt. Minaj is featuring less of her chest here, but she’s made up for the covered-up skin with her raunchy display.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“Omg I’m gagging,” one person commented.

Given that over 1,700 users liked it, it would seem that the sentiment was agreed on.

“Now you came to fuqn PLAY!” another fan wrote.

As one of music’s biggest faces, Nicki is now a full-blown rap icon. Her quick-witted one-liners have earned her countless hits, although ripping apart her former exes on “Barbie Dreams” remains at the forefront of most peoples’ minds. Nicki further proved her abilities during a live television appearance with Stephen Colbert; the rapper tweaked her “Barbie Dreams” lyrics to include the talk show host.

Today’s post isn’t focusing on prior success, though. Nicki had taken to the caption to refer to her upcoming release.

“Shessssss Back,” one fan wrote.

Loading...

Clearly, fans are gearing up for some new beats from the star.

While the male in today’s snaps remains incognito, one thing has been made clear. This curvy beauty isn’t above flaunting her world-famous cleavage on social media. Given that the post had racked up over 1.2 million likes in its first six hours, it would seem that Instagram is digging Nicki today.

Nicki has 103 million Instagram followers. Her bio currently mentions her “Wobble Up” single, although fans should expect possible mentions of new music. Nicki’s Instagram is followed by celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Bella Thorne, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry.