‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Plunging Black Dress On Instagram

Camille Kostek has proven time and time again that she knows how to dress to impress, and did just that earlier this week at the Men in Black: International premiere.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl hit the appropriately-colored black carpet on Tuesday in New York, where the cameras captured her rocking a mini black dress that did nothing but favors for her famous figure. She took to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 13 to share the sizzling look with her 617,000 followers, who were certainly not disappointed.

In the upload, three separate pictures from the star-studded evening were squeezed side-by-side together to make one dazzling post that exuded glamour and sexiness. Camille wowed the cameras and her fans in a tiny, tight dress from Australian fashion label Zhivago that left very little to the imagination.

The skimpy piece featured a mock neck collar that spilled into a plunging, open neckline that exposed her decolletage and hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The model flaunted an insane amount of braless cleavage underneath as she turned her body to strike a pose for the cameras, staring them down with a sultry look on her face. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the tiny number barely grazed passed the babe’s upper thighs, showing off her long, toned legs. A thick, ribbed waistband connected the bodice and skirt together high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass figure.

Camille completed her monochrome look for the event with a pair of strappy black Stuart Weitzman heels and carried a small black clutch purse in her hands. The blonde bombshell kept her jewelry simple, adding a single, shimmering diamond ring on her index finger to give the ensemble a bit of bling. She wore her signature blonde locks back in a sleek low bun — a style that kept her tresses out of her face to show off her minimal makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip, thick coat of mascara, and the perfect dewy summer glow.

Fans of the bikini model went absolutely wild for her most recent Instagram update. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has already racked up more than 14,000 likes after just six hours of going live on the social media platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so perfect.”

“You always look sensational,” commented a third.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Camille was on Instagram earlier this week to share yet another skin-baring snap from her feature in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, which she also graced the cover of. The photo captured her holding a large seashell and sporting an incredibly skimpy leopard print swimsuit that put her famous curves and bronzed skin completely on display, bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.