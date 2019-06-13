Watch Toronto Raptors Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: NBA Finals Game 6 Start Time, Preview, Watch Live

The Golden State Warriors return to Oracle Arena one last time as they try to tie up the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at three games apiece.

Just three years after becoming the first team in NBA Finals history to blow a 3-1 series lead and lose the championship, the Golden State Warriors stand two wins away from becoming the second team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals, when they host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 — after what Warriors star Draymond Green called the team’s “greatest” performance in their five-year run of Finals appearances, as quoted by The Washington Post. The Warriors will also be trying to prevent Toronto from wrapping up its first-ever championship on Golden State’s last-ever night in Oakland’s Oracle Arena, before they move back to San Francisco, the city where they played from 1962 to 1967. The do-or-die game will live stream from the East Bay.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors sixth game of their 2018-2019 NBA Finals championship series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The action gets going at 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 9 p.m. Eastern, and 8 p.m. Central at the 19,600-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Thursday, June 13.

In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Raptors-Warriors NBA Finals Game 6 will be 2 a.m., British Summer Time, on Friday morning, June 14, while in Australia the game tips off on Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 9 a.m. Western.

The Warriors, who would achieve the coveted “three-peat” with a series victory over Toronto, thought they had received a major boost with the return of superstar Kevin Durant after missing a month with a knee injury. But after less than 12 minutes of playing time, Durant was forced to leave the game again, this time with a ruptured Achillies tendon, according to NBA.com Durant underwent surgery on the tendon Wednesday, and posted his support for his teammates on his Instagram account.

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals monumental Game 6 live stream online on the Warriors final night in Oracle Arena, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the online-only streaming service offered by sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable, satellite television, or internet service provider. It is also available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

The second way for fans with login credentials to a cable, satellite, or online TV streaming package provider to watch the Raptors-Warriors game for free is simply visit the ABC TV site online.

There is also a method for viewing the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors game stream live for free and without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Upon signup, fans will inetibaly spend a few minutes providing credit card and other basic information, but each service offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the week-long time frame, fans can stream the Raptors-Warriors game — and for that matter, Sunday’s Game 7, if there is one — at no charge.

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the official NBA website.