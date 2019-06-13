Bella Hadid Flashes Rock-Hard Abs In Itsy Bitsy Crop Top

Bella Hadid’s power career is largely built on her power body. The 22-year-old supermodel is currently in Florence, Italy – given that the paparazzi were awaiting her at the city’s airport, it looks like sensation doesn’t have a choice when it comes to being photographed.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 13, the younger sister to Gigi Hadid was snapped exiting the airport on Wednesday. Photos showed the model flaunting her rock-hard abs in a tiny black crop top. The skimpy number was covered by a white sweater tied over Bella’s shoulders, but her super-taut stomach wasn’t blocked from view. Bella matched her dark upper with low-slung sweatpants and trendy Nike sneakers. The athleisurewear look did, however, receive a major designer injection. Bella was carrying a Dior-monogrammed tote. Given that Bella is the face of Dior Beauty, traveling with the brand’s luggage seemed fitting.

Bella seemed to keep her head down as she made her way through the airport. Her long legs and ripped physique didn’t go unnoticed, though. The model seemed out for a low-key arrival, though. Her blonde hair was loosely falling across her shoulders and she didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. With or without the warpaint though, this girl turns heads.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Bella has been keeping busy since her arrival in Florence. Following jetting into the Italian city, Bella and her sister Gigi were papped at an outdoor eatery. 24-year-old Gigi and her sibling appeared to have decided to ditch hotel room service – their dinner date came complete with wine and plenty of giggling.

by melzy and pierre-ang carlotti for Interview Magazine pic.twitter.com/QmHE8E88AC — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) February 25, 2019

Loading...

Bella did, however, seem to have found time for a wardrobe change between touching down and dining out. While her airport appearance came in blacks, her night out with Gigi came in whites. The sisters stepped out in twinning colors. Gigi’s stylish boiler suit matched hues from her sister’s cargo pants and layered crop top look.

As a bonafide “it” girl, Bella now comes with all the media attention in the world. Her signature style of high-waisted jeans and 90s vibes is endlessly replicated. Her social media following is through the roof. As the face of Calvin Klein and Tag Heuer, Bella also finds herself as one of the modeling world’s highest earners. While Kendall Jenner remains the world’s highest-paid supermodel, Bella is likely fast catching up.

The model also makes headlines for her relationship with The Weeknd. The rapper has not, however, been spotted during Bella’s Italy travels this week.