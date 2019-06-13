Jennifer Lawrence Recalls The ‘Bridezilla’ Moment That Left Her In Tears

This may be one of the most exciting times in her life as Jennifer Lawrence awaits her wedding to fiance Cooke Maroney but as with almost all wedding festivities — not everything goes according to plan. As fans of the A-lister know, Lawrence and Maroney got engaged this past February after dating for less than a year. Since the engagement, Lawrence has been relatively tight-lipped about the romance but she has began opening up about her love life in recent weeks.

J-Law recently sat down with Catt Sadler on her podcast Naked, where she dished on a number of topics including her upcoming wedding. According to the actress, she was on the fence at first about having a Bachelorette party but she eventually decided to go through with it and made last minute plans. But there was only one problem with the plan— none of her friends could attend the bash due to the late notice. The 28-year-old described the Bridezilla moment that left her incredibly emotional on the podcast.

“Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, “I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.”

Jennifer says that she got reassurance from her Maroney after the breakdown, and he told her not to feel pathetic. But luckily for Lawrence, the other aspects of her wedding seem to be going off without a hitch. The Silver Linings Playbook actress shared that she’s already secured the venue and the wedding dress and now she’s one step closer to walking down the aisle.

Jennifer Lawrence Just Described Cooke Maroney As Her "Favorite Person on the Planet" https://t.co/Toxg9E0gas — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) June 13, 2019

And even though they only dated for a year prior to becoming engaged, Jennifer says that she knew Cooke was the one from the very beginning of their relationship, calling him her “best friend” and the “greatest person” that she’s ever met.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

In the past, Lawrence has been linked to a number of other men including Coldplay singer Chris Martin, director Darren Aronofsky, and British actor Nicholas Hoult. Now, Lawrence is making her press rounds to promote her new film, Dark Phoenix which is centered around one of the X-Men’s most popular characters, Jean Grey. Other big names like Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, and Evan Peters also star in the movie, which is now out in theaters.