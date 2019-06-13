Trump Says Kim Kardashian Has ‘Good Genes For Everything’ & Will Be A Successful Lawyer

President Donald Trump had nothing but nice things to say about Kim Kardashian on Thursday during her visit to the White House.

The reality star spoke at an event promoting the criminal justice reform law known as the First Step Act, which President Trump signed into law in December.

Trump introduced Kim as a “very special guest” and a “powerful advocate” for justice reform, adding that she was a “good person,” People magazine reported.

“I hear she’s starting to study law, she’s also one of the most successful people in the entertainment business, soon she’ll be one of the most successful lawyers,” he added.

“But I knew her father and I’ll tell you, she’s got good genes — good genes for everything. She’s been a real friend and her husband has been a real friend of mine. Kim Kardashian West,” the president said.

Trump also said that Kim might have been responsible for “pushing” his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to help fight for the legislation.

Kim announced a ride-share partnership with Lyft, which will give formerly incarcerated people gift cards so they can get rides to and from job interviews, as well as to and from work.

Kim, who is an advocate for criminal justice reform, shared a video on Twitter of herself on the way to the event Thursday. She also explained that while she was able to help some people she has met along the way, more needs to be done for thousands of other people who face challenges when entering society after serving time.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star also thanked the president for standing behind the issue, adding that seeing his compassion was “really remarkable.”

When speaking about the partnership with Lyft, Kim said the ultimate goal was a safer community for all, adding that the more support people get when trying to get their life back on track after serving time, the safer everyone will be.

“I’m just thankful to everyone here and so proud of the partnership with the ride organization so thank you,” she said.

Fans of the celebrity will remember that last year, Kim fought for the release of Alice Johnson, a non-violent drug offender who had spent 20 years behind bars. Trump pardoned Johnson in June of last year.

Kim recently began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in California and hopes to take the bar exam in 2022.