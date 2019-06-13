Nipsey Hussle Will Be Honored At The 2019 BET Awards With A Posthumous Humanitarian Award

Nipsey Hussle will be recognized by BET for the work he did for his community throughout his life.

The network announced on Thursday that the fallen “Racks In The Middle” rapper will be the latest recipient of the annual show’s Humanitarian awards. According to E! News, before Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside of his store, Marathon, he was working to implement strategies to uplift the South Los Angeles community where he was born and raised. The rapper also had a meeting scheduled with L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff the day after his untimely death.

Connie Orlando, who is the Head of Programming at BET, released a statement about the decision to reward Hussle for his humanitarian efforts throughout his life. Orlando said that the tribute will be a way to honor the rapper and to remember him for the positive change he hoped to make.

“As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader,” Orlando said. “His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change.”

The news of Hussle’s posthumous award comes weeks after The Inquisitr reported that Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, was indicted by a grand jury back in May. The jury reportedly charged Holder for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The grand jury also reportedly decided to add in two more charges against Holder, which were two counts of assault with a firearm, which holds him responsible for wounding two additional men on the March 31 shooting. If found guilty, the aspiring rapper could face life in prison.

The life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle will be celebrated at the 2019 BET Awards ???????? https://t.co/1glDupfwX5 pic.twitter.com/lsFF51DWs4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 13, 2019

In addition to being honored with the humanitarian award, there will also be a tribute performance in Hussle’s honor. Performances will include rappers YG, DJ Khaled and singer John Legend. Khaled and Legend recently released Hussle’s last video for the song “Higher,” which they collaborated on for Khaled’s latest album, per Spin. The Victory Lap rapper is also nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the award show.

The award show will also be hosted by actress Regina Hall. E! reports that Cardi B and Drake are among the top nominees for the star-studded event. Mary J. Blige will also be honored with the show’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2019 BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET.