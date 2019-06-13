Amy Duggar Says It’s ‘A New Season Of Life’ After Grandma Mary’s Tragic Death

Amy Duggar thanks fans for their love after Mary Duggar's drowning accident.

Amy Duggar is heartbroken after Grandma Mary Duggar unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, June 9. It came as a shock to the entire family, but the former reality star is taking it especially hard. Mary was not only her grandma, but she was her best friend as well. She is now trying to get through this extremely difficult time that she has called “a new season of life.”

On Monday, Amy took to social media to say that her best friend had passed away. She was obviously having a hard time writing the post as she said that she was at a loss for words at that very moment. However, she went on to pen a loving tribute to Grandma Mary calling her a treasure and explained how her heart hurts over her loss. A few days later, on Thursday, the Duggar cousin decided to post a video as part of an Instagram story of herself at Mary’s house.

The expectant mom was sitting in front of her grandmother’s closet going through some of her stuff. Amy mentioned her many scarves, jackets, and sweaters she had and said that she still had the scent of her perfume lingering. Her voice cracked a couple of times as she talked and had to stop for a few seconds. She also said that if Mary wasn’t at the shop visiting, then she was with her. She had previously mentioned in May that they talked on the phone two to three times a day and that she was at her shop, 3130 Clothing, daily.

The main reason that she got on Instagram was to personally thank everyone for the love, prayers, and comfort that fans have shown her since this tragedy happened. She mentioned that she and her mom, Deanna, were moving on to a new season of life. This is going to be quite an adjustment for both of them.

Amy Duggar is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Dillon King this fall. Her grandma was looking forward to this new little one joining the family. It will likely be a bittersweet moment for her when the little guy is born.

Mary Duggar died in a tragic drowning accident in her pool on Sunday afternoon, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Many members of the family, including Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, and Jana Duggar, all paid loving tributes to their grandma. Counting On fans have all come out to give the family lots of love and support after their terrible loss.