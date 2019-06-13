Ariana Grande’s Family Reportedly Concerned After Mid-Concert Breakdown: ‘She Is Unpredictable’

Ariana Grande’s family is reportedly showing concern for the singer after she broke down during a performance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening. Grande began to cry as she sang a verse mentioning her ex, the late rapper Mac Miller, from her hit song, “thank u, next.” Inside sources told Radar Online on Thursday that her loved ones are now worried she may be going a bit too fast in her career after all of the trauma she experienced in the last two years.

“She’s an emotional mess right now,” the source said. “Of course her family is worried. She has so many things on her plate and she has been trying to juggle everything while trying to also have some semblance of a personal life.”

The source added that Grande is “hot and cold” and “unpredictable” with her mental state right now.

The “Break Up With Your Boyfriend, I’m Bored” singer is coming out of a tumultuous two years. She was left traumatized in May of 2017 when a bomb exploded as fans were exiting her concert at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, tragically killing 22 people. Grande stopped touring until later that year, when she hosted a benefit concert for the victims and their families. She has experienced severe post-traumatic stress disorder since the tragedy.

One year later, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Miller, died of a drug overdose in his home in September, 2018. Grande had been engaged to comedian Pete Davidson at the time, but they split shortly after Miller’s death. Both stars experienced severe criticism, as their breakup made numerous headlines.

Of course, Grande has also seen great success in the past two years. She released two albums within the span of six months, Sweetener and thank u, next, which broke several streaming records. Grande was also named Billboard‘s Woman of the Year. In an interview with the publication in December of 2018, she explained that she cried every day for several months and drank excessively.

According to Radar Online‘s source, the drinking has not stopped.

“She is still drinking a lot and that has just made everything so much worse. Everyone is just praying for the best outcome right now, but she really needs to slow down,” they said.

Grande is currently on her “Sweetener Tour” across the U.S. and Canada, which began in March and will end in November. She admitted on Twitter back in April that singing her newest songs live on tour feels like “hell.” She wrote them in the worst time of her life, and so many painful memories come back to her when she sings them, Insider reported.

However, she said she was dedicated to moving forward with the tour and planned to alter the set list a bit to make performing easier.