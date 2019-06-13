What Meghan Markle Is Doing To Stay In Shape Since Giving Birth

While many celebrities work hard to get their bodies back in shape after giving birth, Meghan Markle doesn’t appear to be one of them.

The new mom is reportedly not in a rush to get her pre-baby body back and is actually taking things slow and easy.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl said that Meghan, 37, has been taking a gentle approach to her fitness since giving birth on May 6.

“I hear that yoga is very much on her post-birth fitness regime — nothing too strenuous,” Nicholl said, adding that the Meghan’s approach has been “holistic” and “gentle.”

Nicholl said that Meghan was embracing motherhood naturally, and that meant being nice to her body.

“Meghan hasn’t been hitting the gym. She hasn’t been in any hurry to get back in shape. It’s only four weeks really since the birth and she’s been taking that exercise regime very gently, indeed.”

The biggest part of Meghan’s fitness routine involves practicing yoga with her mother, Doria Ragland. Ragland, who is a yoga teacher, took up postpartum yoga and baby yoga after she gave birth.

“And lots of proud walks around Windsor Great Park, so, gentle exercise, but no hard training, no weights. She’s apparently not in any hurry to ping back into shape. She’s enjoying this time. She’s being gentle to herself,” Nicholl explained.

There’s a good chance that Meghan will eventually get back to her old exercise routines, which include running and time in the gym, but all in good time.

Nicholl also told Entertainment Tonight that before going birth, Meghan could often be seen running a circuit in a park outside Kensington Palace. Meghan also reportedly spent time in the gym. Calling Meghan a “fitness fanatic,” Nicholl said that besides loving to run, the duchess is a private member of a group that takes part in intensive fitness training classes.

The group is supposedly called the “Skinny B**** Collective,” and Meghan’s friend, Millie Mackintosh, introduced her to it. Nicole also said that Meghan starts every day with yoga, a practice that has rubbed off on Harry.

Meghan Markle's strict diet and sweaty exercise plan ahead of the royal wedding https://t.co/zQJsZoQpA3 pic.twitter.com/bHyENVNAAn — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) April 17, 2018

The Mirror reported that prior to her wedding day, Meghan took part in pilates classes to tone up her body. She also reportedly used a treadmill and exercise bike for an hour in the morning and in the evening. She also focused on ab and arm exercises and spent time in a sauna to help get in tip-top shape.