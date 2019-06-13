Madison Beer Rocks Impossibly Tiny Crop Top In Sizzling New Instagram Snap

Madison Beer’s latest Instagram upload is turning heads for all the right reasons.

On Thursday, June 13, the 20-year-old shared a sizzling new photo to her feed that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform. The post included two side-by-side candid snaps, with the one on the right appearing to be a closer-up look at the one on the left. Madison appeared to be having a night out on the town, and was certainly dressed to impress for the evening.

The singer’s attire typically contains some seriously skimpy garments, a theme that Madison kept up with in her newest upload. In the photo, the stunner wowed her 12.9 million Instagram followers by touting her impressive abs in an impossibly tiny crop top that left very little to the imagination.

In fact, the sheer, white number was so small that it more resembled a bandeau bra that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and exposed an insane amount of cleavage. The bombshell added an extra layer to her top half by sporting a cropped blazer, though plenty of her bronzed skin was still on display. To keep the look casual, Madison wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans that were kept high on her hips with a thick white belt, drawing even more attention to her flat midsection and flawless physique.

Staying on trend, the “Dear Society” singer completed her look with a pair of chic white boots and myriad jewelry. She wore her standard nameplate necklace and silver watch around her wrist, and added a pair of gold hoop earrings. Madison carried most of her belongs for the night in a small Fendi handbag, though she kept her phone out and securely held in her hand.

Her brunette tresses were worn down and cascaded over her shoulders, perfectly framing her face that was done up with a nude lip gloss, thick coat of mascara and shimmering highlighter that made her cheekbones pop.

Fans of the YouTube sensation were quick to show their love for the pop star’s most recent Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, the post has already raked in more than 260,000 likes within just two hours of going live on the social media platform. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Madison’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Give me your abs please! Actually, your entire body,” one fan commented, while another said the singer was “the most beautiful girl ever to walk this planet.”

Others expressed their excitement and anticipation for the star’s upcoming new music, which is set to be released sometime later this year. Fans have already been given a preview of what will be Madison’s debut album with its first single, “Dear Society,” which was released last month.