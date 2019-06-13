Miley Cyrus Debuts ‘Ashley O’ Music Video, And It’s All Kinds Of Sexy

Miley Cyrus’ recent Black Mirror feature now comes with a music video. The “Wrecking Ball” singer has been channeling her Ashley O character full-throttle of late – the Netflix show is likely thanking its lucky stars Miley signed up.

As E! News reports on June 13, the 26-year-old’s music video from Black Mirror has now gone live. It comes with an icy-pink wig, plenty of moves, and Miley’s signature sex appeal. Fans of the show have been gearing up for Miley’s Ashley O character – the upbeat persona being drugged by her aunt is fast becoming iconic. “On a Roll” (seen below) is the music video now available to viewers.

The video shows Miley in a modern and minimal setting. Edgy fluorescent lighting, circular shapes, and color contrasts are fully on-trend – likewise, backup dancers surrounding the star. The girls are shaking their stuff, flaunting their bodies, and making for some pretty eye-catching viewing. The sexy footage also includes Miley in a bathtub filled with pink paint. Snaps and videos of the singer appearing naked in the tub appeared on her Instagram earlier today. The posts quickly racked up likes and comments from Black Mirror fans – many were, however, likely from Miley’s overall fanbase.

As E! News reports, “On a Roll” is based on Nine Inch Nails’ iconic “Head Like A Hole” track. Industrial music might not be the genre most associated with the SHE IS COMING singer, but this girl has a grunge edge. Ultimately, the modern-day spin-off of the 1989-released track seems both fitting and refreshing.

Miley’s Black Mirror episode has proven nothing short of an epidemic on social media. With comments to Miley’s posts referencing her Ashley O character, buzz around her popular character has peaked. Miley’s Black Mirror episode does not, however, appear to have overshadowed her recently-released SHE IS COMING album. The six-track EP hit the music world by storm at the end of last month.

“On a Roll” seems to be showing that this singer is on a literal roll. It’s also clearly proving a chance for this sensation to showcase her rock-hard body. Miley is seen wearing latexes in crop top and shorts formats. Flashing a little cleavage never seemed to be a problem for Miley, although her music video isn’t overtly sexual. Quite simply, it seems to sum up this fun, girly, and incredibly powerful celebrity at her best.

Miley has over 42 million Twitter followers. Her Instagram following sits at over 94 million.