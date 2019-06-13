Caroline Flack, 39, Wears Just Bikini Bottoms In Raunchy Pool Photo

Caroline Flack appears to have taken a break from filming the popular British reality TV show Love Island, if her Instagram is to be believed. On Thursday, the TV personality took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself enjoying a pool day in just a bikini bottom, in a shot that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the 39-year-old model and presenter is featured submerged in water as she dons a bikini bottom that ties on the sides and boasts a tiger print in burnt orange and black. The piece sits low on her frame, helping accentuate her full, wide hips as well as her derriere, which is pointed backward in the photo. According to the geotag she included with her post, Flack enjoyed some downtime while in Saint Miguel, a village in the northeast of the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Flack paired her bikini bottom with nothing at all on her torso, going completely topless for the post. The British beauty is resting both of her arms on the edge of the pool, trusting just the tile and the shadow cast by her arm to cover herself up and censor the photo, while plenty of sideboob remains visible.

Flack completed her pool look with a pair of stylish round shades, that look to be by Ray-Ban, which help protect her eyes from the glaring Mediterranean sun. She is wearing her hair swept to the side and down as it cascades over her arms and onto the edge of the pool. She finished off her look with a red lipstick that gives her lips extra plumpness and the overall photo extra sass.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Flack took to her Instagram Stories to share another shot from her pool day in which she is wearing the same bikini bottom. In this shot, she is once again topless, but she is using a beach towel or an item of clothing to cover herself up.

The post, which Flack shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 66,000 likes and over 415 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — promising to rack up quite a bit more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her picture.

“Now that’s a beaut picture,” one user wrote, trailing with a red heart emoji.