Cuba Gooding Jr. Arrested And Charged After Alleged Groping Incident In NYC Bar

The Oscar-winning star turned himself into police despite proclaiming his innocence.

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been arrested for allegedly groping a woman in a Manhattan bar earlier this week. The Oscar-winning star has turned himself into the Manhattan Special Victims Unit, despite proclaiming his innocence, TMZ reports. Gooding arrived at the SVU with his attorney, Mark Heller, late Thursday. The actor was handcuffed and booked for one count of forcible touching, which is a misdemeanor.

Gooding is expected to be released after taking a mug shot and fingerprints. The 51-year-old will be processed at a precinct in East Harlem and then be transported to an arraignment center, sources tell Entertainment Tonight.

Peter Toumbekis, another one of Gooding’s attorneys, said the movie star maintains his innocence despite turning himself in.

“Cuba is very respectful of the process and we are going to follow the protocol of the process. He’s a man of faith and he also has a great faith in [how] the system works. His background has always been one to support the troops, law enforcement, and he will respect this process.”

One day earlier, Gooding’s lawyers claimed to have watched two hours of surveillance video from the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge and that it showed “no criminality” on Cuba’s part. Heller even hinted that the Jerry Maguire star might not surrender to police because there was no evidence that he committed a crime.

JUST IN: Cuba Gooding Jr. has been arrested and charged with forcibly touching.https://t.co/TpJa6YqNfH — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 13, 2019

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s troubles began in the early hours of Monday morning when an unidentified 30-year-old woman called 911 and alleged that the Hollywood star touched her breast without consent. Gooding later told reporters he did nothing inappropriate at the club and that the surveillance video would show the truth.

There have been reports that the actor was very intoxicated while partying with friends at the NYC hotspot the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge over the weekend. According to TMZ, the alleged victim was actually trying to help the inebriated actor out by bringing him a non-alcoholic drink. Sources said the woman brought Cuba a bottle of water while he was partying and singing karaoke. But while the two were talking, Gooding allegedly grabbed the woman’s breast and a “heated argument” broke out. Bar security reportedly stepped in, but Cuba Gooding Jr. allegedly stayed at the club for another 90 minutes.

Loading...

Page Six notes that Cuba Gooding Jr. has been a regular on the party scene since 2014, the year he split from Sara Kapfer, his wife of 20 years. And during a chat about the alleged incident on CBS’ The Talk, Gooding’s former Broadway co-star Vanessa Williams noted that Cuba “does like to party” and “he’s a fool sometimes.”

You can see Cuba Gooding Jr.’s attorney talking about the actor’s surrender process below.