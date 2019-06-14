Farrah Abraham Frolics On The Beach In Barely There Sequined Thong Bikini

Farrah Abraham was seen strutting her stuff on the beach this week, and showing off some serious skin in the process.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Farrah Abraham was photographed on the beach in Malibu on Thursday. The former Teen Mom OG star left little to the imagination as she sported a very skimpy bikini while she played in the waves.

In the photos, Abraham dons a tiny bikini top made from multi-colored sequins. Farrah’s top barely covers her naked chest, and sways back and forth to flaunt her massive cleavage as she runs and frolics in the sand.

The reality star completes her look with a pair of small, royal blue thong bikini bottoms that don’t do much to cover up her curvy backside.

In the photos, Farrah’s toned arms, lean legs, flat belly, and rock hard abs are on full display. She has her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall all around her.

She also rocks a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshots, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink blush. Farrah adds to her glam look by sporting a dusty rose eye shadow and matching lip gloss.

Later, Abraham was photographed covering up just bit as she donned a yellow Los Angeles Lakers button up shirt, which she left open to allow a peek at her cleavage.

Recently, Farrah Abraham opened up about her fit figure, and how she maintains it.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Abraham revealed.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Farrah continued.

Abraham also says that she’s feels great, and that she loves the way her body is looking.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” Farrah added.

In addition, Abraham revealed that she believes in the power of daily affirmations, saying that they “really work.” Farrah encourages her fans to do their affirmations, as well as to push themselves in hopes of moving forward and finishing the year on a positive note.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.