Cindy Prado Goes Full Cowgirl In Busty String Bikini, Won’t ‘Take’ Any ‘Bull’

Instagram sensation Cindy Prado has sent the platform her latest update. Her June 13 snaps are throwing fans major cowgirl vibes – well, that and this model’s bikini-ready body.

Earlier today, Cindy updated her account. Five snaps showed the Miami-based blonde channeling her inner country girl. The photo shoot came with a scorching-hot desert setting, plenty of cow prints, and a signature finish from a hat. Flaunting her sizzling curves, Cindy posed in full-frontal and semi-profile shots. While her tiny string bikini echoed the swimwear she’s usually snapped in, the model’s outerwear bucked the trend. Ripped pants in prints enhanced the cowgirl feel, although they came cut-out enough to showcase the swimwear to its full.

A caption from Cindy completed the cowgirl feel. It also appeared to show this girl for the hard-hitter she is.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts.

“B*tch immmmmma cowwwwe” came from fellow model Lyna Perez.

“Its [sic] a whole mood” was another comment.

While some fans simply sent fire or alien emojis, others jumped right in on the theme.

“Ride em hard cowgirl!!!” one fan wrote.

Given that Cindy’s post today contrasts a Barbie-like Instagram one made yesterday, it would seem that this model is up for variety. Choosing a rustic-like setting has proven popular for Cindy. Popularity for today’s snaps are, however, likely largely due to the super-fit and busty blonde taking up the foreground.

Cindy’s bio doesn’t point towards a love of country life. It introduces the model as loving both “pasta” and “wine.” Her penchant for all things culinary has been more than documented. Earlier this week, Cindy sent out a snap of herself munching on tacos. It came with her trademark bikini finish, though. The snap (seen below) saw the model bathed in sunlight and filling her mouth with the tasty Mexican dish. True to Cindy’s bio, the photo showed the blonde indulging in a glass of wine.

Cindy has 733,000 Instagram followers. While not a heavyweight compared to the likes of fellow models Lindsey Pelas or Sara Underwood, Cindy’s presence on the platform is quickly rising. It’s also been noticed by a brand seemingly keen to collaborate with her. Cindy is a KO Watches model. Her sexy edibles snap came with a KO Watches mention.

Something about Instagram will always love a cowgirl post. When the girl donning the look is beautiful, curvy, and willing to throw in a cleavage-flaunting bikini, popularity is almost guaranteed. Today’s snaps had racked up over 2,700 likes within one hour of going live. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Cindy should follow her Instagram.