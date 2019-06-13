Naomi Campbell, 49, Poses Fully Nude In The African Desert For New Photo

Naomi Campbell has been making headlines for a few decades now and that reputation hasn’t wavered in the slightest in the Instagram era. On Thursday, the supermodel took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a daring — and highly NSFW — snapshot of herself going completely au natural as she poses for a new photo shoot for British Vogue.

In the photo in question, the 48-year-old model is featured in the Kenyan desert — as indicated by the caption she included with her post — while wearing nothing at all but a gold chain around her waist. Those wishing to take a peek at the photo can do so on Campbell’s Instagram page.

Campbell is posing with her back to the camera, putting her fully bare derriere on display. She has both of her arms at the front, meeting around her groin area and creating a space under her shoulder that shows off a bit of her chest. The model is looking over her left shoulder, allowing the viewer to see the profile of her face. Campbell is wearing her raven hair in braids that are pulled back into a ponytail that is swept over her right shoulder, leaving her strong back on full display.

The model is standing on a sand dune while the wilderness of the Kenyan desert stretches in front of her.

At the time of this writing, the NSFW post, which Campbell shared with her 7.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 300,000 likes and over 3,800 comments within just about four hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to offer their thoughts about the stunning shot, and also to share their admiration for the iconic model.

“Perfection. Goddess. Always glowing,” one user wrote.

“Goddesses Naomi [sparkles emoji] Queen of Everything,” another one chimed in.

In the accompanying article that she herself penned, the model opened up about self-confidence and what it took to feel good in her own skin, according to a recent report by People.

“Growing up, I never felt at ease in my skin. At school, people would call me names like Olive Oyl or Twigs, and I felt awkward and inadequate,” she wrote. “The only time I really felt comfortable was in dance classes – then I’d just be present in my body and forget about everything else. When I started modelling, I didn’t know how to pose, so I would do what I had trained to do: move as though I was performing classical ballet, or jump and leap about in front of the camera.”