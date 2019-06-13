After Their Recent Reunion, Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly ‘Open But Cautious’ About Reconciling With Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods could be on their way to rekindling their friendship.

The two entrepreneurs recently attended the same birthday party for their mutual friend Stassie Karanikolaou. The Inquisitr previously shared that the two former BFFs reportedly had “absolutely no drama” and were cordial with each other throughout the night. Since then, Woods and Jenner have seemingly gone on with their lives and are spending time with other friends. However, ET reports that Jenner could be ready to reunite with Woods and start their friendship over. A source tells the outlet that while the Kylie Cosmetics founder is willing to work things out, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, could be what stops her from moving forward.

“Kylie is open to having a relationship with Jordyn Woods again but is cautious. She’s in a tough place because Jordyn was Kylie’s best friend and rock for a very long time, but Kylie is loyal to her sister, Khloe.”

Fans recall that Jenner and Woods were friends for years and were seemingly inseparable until this past February. The SECNDNTURE CEO found herself in a cheating scandal with Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The model and NBA star were reportedly spotted together at a party at Thompson’s Los Angeles home and Woods later admitted that Thompson kissed her as she was leaving his party.

Since then, Woods moved out of Jenner’s Hidden Hills home and has been on the outs with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. However, a source continued that seeing Woods brought back feelings of when they were on better terms.

“As of now the girls aren’t hanging out and they aren’t nearly as close as they once were,” the source said. “But both girls are hoping in the future they can be friends. Probably not as close as they once were, but figuring out what works for them.”

Loading...

While Jenner and Woods are possibly on track to being friends again, the Grown-ish actress has yet to make amends with Kardashian publicly. Back in March, Kardashian solely blamed Woods for the affair between her and Thompson, and claimed that the 21-year-old influencer, “ruined my family.” Shortly after, Kardashian backtracked and stated that Thompson’s actions were the reason the couple isn’t together.

ET reports that fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will see the drama between Woods and the Kardashian-Jenners unfold. In the trailer, Jenner is shown addressing the issue and sharing her thoughts on the situation for the first time.

“She f**ked up,” Jenner said.

Fans of Jenner and Woods can keep up with both stars on their social media channels.