Kourtney Kardashian Slams Sister Kylie Jenner As ‘Entitled’

It’s Kylie Jenner versus her mother, Kris Jenner, in this week’s brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it seems that Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are also taking sides in the matter.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner is battling her mom over her office space, which she claims Kris is completely taking over.

As many fans know, Kylie is a billionaire who has built her cosmetics company with the help of her business savvy mother. However, she wants to run the show and feels like Kris is stepping on her toes.

In a newly released clip, Kylie tells her sister, Khloe Kardashian, all about the annoying habits their mother has been displaying at the office. Khloe is totally on Kylie’s side, telling her that it is her company and that Kris is crazy for trying to take over the office space by doing little things such as parking in Kylie’s spot.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is seen telling Kourtney Kardashian her side of the story, revealing that Kylie has been moody and even disrespectful to her at the office.

Kourtney tells Kris that she has the right to be there, and she believes Kylie is acting “entitled” because she’s hit billionaire status. Kourt later encourages her mother to do whatever it is she wants to do.

Kris is later seen telling cameras that she’s helped Kylie build the business and that she believes she deserves a little more respect from her youngest daughter.

As previously reportedly by People Magazine, Kylie Jenner recently took a lot of heat about her being called a self-made billionaire, as many fans believed she’s had her famous family’s money and help to get her company off the ground.

Kris Jenner recently spoke out about the issue, defending her youngest child, and claiming that she believes Kylie to be self-made.

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing. The money she’s made is her own,” Jenner stated, adding that Kylie used her own savings to start her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

“She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did. She showed the rest of us how to do it,” Kris revealed.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s feud with Kris when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. on the E! network.