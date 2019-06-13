‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Daniel Goddard Gives Fans Sneak Peek Behind The Scenes

The Young and the Restless star Daniel Goddard, who portrays Cane Ashby on the show, gave fans a fabulous sneak peek behind the scenes of the No. 1 rated CBS daytime drama.
Earlier today, Goddard took to his Instagram Stories to share what appears to be an unauthorized look at some of the iconic Y&R set. He began the video in his dressing room, which just so happened to belong to soap opera legend Jeanne Cooper (Katherine Chancellor) before she passed away in May of 2013. The Cane actor revealed he had been called to set, and then he silenced the ringer on his phone before opening a door. The door boasted a sign which said to turn cell phones off before entering.
The actor took his Instagram followers on a journey inside the set, and he showed the bank of elevators at Newman Enterprises. Goddard then went into Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) office. The tour ended with a view of Victor Newman’s portrait, which appeared on today’s show, according to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap. After his family imploded into arguments when he told them about his rare illness, Victor looked at his portrait. Before that, Adam (Mark Grossman) had said that he couldn’t make Newman Enterprises his dream with Victor’s image staring at him the whole time.
Can you feel my pride?! It’s bursting out of me like one of those creatures out of #Aliens ! Cause this is my oldest. And let me tell u… being 13 in this day and age is soooo much harder than when we were kids. The pressure on them comes from so many different angles now and on so many different levels… (who has teens and knows what I mean?) but Ford you are facing it all like a champ! The work load at school… the social load because of #SocialMedia that we never had to deal with! And I’m so proud of you! Never let the world get you down… EVER enjoy your summer break you have earned it!!!! and this applies to everyone OUT THERE READING THIS! The world can be tough and people can be cruel! but just know this! “This too shall pass!” & that “You cannot discover new oceans unless@you have the courage to lose sight of the shore!” I’ve got your back till the day I die… never forget that. You are loved! #yr #MyBoy #SummerHolidays
In the four video clips, Goddard kept his voice low, and appeared to stealthily give fans a view of how things look behind the scenes. At that point, he hadn’t run into any other cast or crew members, but since he did not show more, he might have been spotted shortly after the end of the last video.
Recently, Goddard shared a photo of his son, Ford — who is 13 years old — on his Instagram account. The actor expressed pride in his son, who has to navigate things on social media that Goddard, and many of his Instagram followers, never did at that age. Fans replied with positive comments on Goddard’s heartfelt message to his son.
Meanwhile, on the show, Cane recently told Traci (Beth Maitland) that he plans to move to Lakewood, in order to be closer to his ex-wife Lily (Christel Khalil). Cane recently quit his job at Chancellor, and started working as a life coach for prisoners, helping them get their lives back on track after serving time. Traci has been Cane’s biggest supporter lately, and she’s writing a novel with a character based on Cane. It looks like Traci might be falling for Cane, but he seems clueless to her feelings.
As for Goddard’s real life, hopefully he is able to share more special behind-the-scenes details with fans. His clips are great, if viewer reactions are any indication.