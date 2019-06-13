‘Mexico’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Leaves Jaws Dropping In Sexy Sequined Bikini

Yanet Garcia is the jack of all trades.

As fans know, Garcia has already earned the title of the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl.” But even though she’s great at reporting the weather to Mexico, she also has a number of other talents. The beauty has recently gotten into acting and she announced to fans that she landed her first leading role in a movie. In the latest photo shared on her Instagram account, Garcia gushes over landing her dream role in the film and says that this year has been the best of her life.

In the photo itself, Garcia poses alongside a co-star and looks absolutely fabulous. The brunette bombshell appears to the far right of the photo, showing off her incredible figure in a black sequined bikini. The 28-year-old leaves little to the imagination in the incredibly sexy look, showing off ample amounts of cleavage as she spills out of the sultry swimsuit top.

The suit bottoms are equally as sexy as the top, exposing Garcia’s toned and tanned legs. Also on display are the stunner’s insane abs, which basically form a six-pack. The social media sensation wears her long, dark locks down and curled along with a beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush. She completes the hot look with a pair of white, feathered wings worn on her back along with a pair of incredibly high black heels.

So far, the hot movie poster has earned the weather girl a ton of attention with over 51,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments within just a few short hours of going live. Some followers commented on the post to let Garcia know that her body looks amazing while countless others took the opportunity to congratulate her on her booming career.

“Hottest girl on Instagram,” one follower commented on the post.

“Looking like an angel.”

“Make it available in the U.S.! I’m sure you have millions of fans there that will give your movie the attention it deserves!” another fan pleaded.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia got fans super jealous after she posted a photo with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes. In the new snapshot, Garcia appears to be on the set of her television show when she gets an extra special visitor. Garcia is all smiles in the image as she looks into her boyfriend’s eyes and presses her nose against his. She wears her long, brunette locks down and slightly curled along with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and mascara.

The photo earned Garcia a ton of attention with over 5,000 comments. While some fans congratulated Garcia on her new romance, plenty of others let her know that she can “do better.”

Fans can follow Garcia’s career and social life on Instagram.