Martha Hunt Sweeps Back Her Dress To Expose Perfect Legs & Derriere

Martha Hunt continues to stun her Instagram fans with snippets from her photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar Mexico and they can’t get enough. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sizzling snapshot in which she exposes her perfect legs and teases her derriere under a flowy dress, which is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In her most recent photo, Hunt squats down on a sandy beach as she rocks a gorgeous white summer dress that boasts a frilly fringe around the chest, which compliments the simplicity of the dress’ bodice and skirt. The strapless piece flows all the way down to her ankles, by the looks of it. However, the model sweeps the skirt of the dress back, causing the skirt to stretch beyond the frame. In addition, she lifts it up her thighs, exposing her long model legs while showing off a bit of her derriere underneath.

The 30-year-old model is completely squatted down, barely touching her booty on the sand, as she leans forward, resting her torso onto her thighs. Hunt looks at the camera straight-on with a fierce gaze and lips parted in a seductive way. Her arms are wrapped around her knees, with her face resting on her raise hand.

The IMG Models stunner is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. Strands of hair fly back with the wind, accompanying the movement of her dress. As indicated by the geotag she included with her post, Hunt posed for the photo shoot on a beach in Tulum, on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

The post, which Hunt shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 26,000 likes and more than 330 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of Hunt took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the Victoria’s Secret model, and also to engage with her caption.

“Come to Tunisia,” one user suggested as a possible summer destination for her, trailing the comment with a fire and red heart emoji.

“Come to INDIA!!” a second user suggested.

As Anne of Carversville recently noted, Hunt was on the cover of the July 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Mexico, which was shot by photographer Dove Shore.