Khloe Kardashian Called Desperate After Posting Super Hot Bikini Photo

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account this week to share a very racy photo of herself looking smoking hot in a skimpy little bikini.

However, not all of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans loved the racy snapshot. There were a few critics who found something to pick at when it came to Khloe’s sexy new social media photo.

One Instagram user in particular made a sarcastic comment, hinting that the reality star may be desperate for attention by posting the racy photograph.

“Desperation: A new scent by Khloe,” the critic wrote.

Of course, Khloe’s fans came to her defense, and an overwhelming amount of the comments on the post were very positive. Fans told Khloe that she was an inspiration and that she motivated them to hit the gym.

Others opened up about how strong they believed her to be after a year of facing some rough ups and downs in her life, and others joked about the sexy photo.

“How long do you think she was holding her breath to take this picture?” one social media user joked, even tagging friends in the post.

Another fan thought that Khloe was giving some serious “Anna Nicole Smith vibes” in the snapshot.

In the photo, Khloe is seen sitting in the ocean as she dons a skimpy white Fendi bikini. Khloe sits on her knees and leans back into the water with dark sand smeared all over her legs.

Khloe’s ample cleavage and lean arms are on full display, as well as her rock hard abs and flat tummy. Khloe’s hourglass shape had everyone talking on social media, as her followers praised her incredible curves.

The reality star had her long, blonde hair parted to the side in the photograph, and styled in natural looking waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses.

As previously reported by People Magazine, Khloe’s post comes just days after she took to Instagram to speak out on rumors that she had been Tristan Thompson’s mistress while he was still dating his original baby mama, Jordan Craig.

Khloe said she was told by multiple people that Thompson and Craig were officially broken up before she began dating the basketball player.

“He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met,” Khloe insisted, debunking the cheating rumors.