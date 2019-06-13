Curvy Model Ashley Graham Rocks Turquoise Bikini In Sexy Instagram Video

Ashley Graham is turning heads with her latest Instagram posts.

A passionate body positivity advocate, the curvy plus-size model often flaunts her bodacious physique in skin-baring snaps, slaying the beach-babe look every time she pours her voluptuous figure into tiny bikinis.

Case in point, the curvaceous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model wowed her massive following with a sizzling bikini snap shared to her personal Instagram page on Wednesday. In the photo, Ashley showcased her bountiful curves in a barely there yellow string bikini – one from her newest swimwear collection, as reported by The Inquisitr earlier today.

Launched in collaboration with Swimsuits For All, the new beachwear line features several skimpy bikinis, designed to empower women and celebrate all body shapes and sizes.

On Thursday, the gorgeous model gave fans a generous view of her curvaceous bikini body as she modeled another revealing design from her sexy swimwear line. For her latest Instagram update, Ashley slipped into a chic turquoise two-piece, showing off all kinds of curves in the eye-catching ensemble.

To show off the cleavage-flaunting two-piece, the 31-year-old stunner posed for a steamy promotional video, one that showcased the turquoise bikini in all of its splendor. Posted today on the Swimsuits For All Instagram page, the short clip proved that Ashley certainly has what it takes to command the attention of millions of fans all around the world.

The gorgeous Sports Illustrated swimsuit model left very little to the imagination in the new Instagram video. Filmed against a massive rocky outcrop, one overgrown with dangling vegetation in some areas, the brunette bombshell took a dip in the sparkling emerald-green water for the sexy clip. In classic Ashley Graham style, the busty plus-size model flaunted her curvy frame in the bold bikini, shaking her booty to a sensual rhythm as she gave a beaming smile to the camera.

Ashley put her deep cleavage on full display in the raunchy bikini top, which drew all of the attention toward the model’s buxom curves. Boasting a dangerously low-cut top – one adorned with shiny silver studs aligned along the plunging, V-shaped neckline – the daring bikini showcased some serious décolletage.

While Ashley’s buxom curves were a clear focal point in the sweltering clip, the curvy goddess showed off all of her hourglass figure in the head-turning turquoise bikini. Aside from her busty assets, her shapely thighs immediately caught the eye, beautifully showcased in the high-waisted bikini bottom. Also embellished with gleaming studs, the flattering piece accentuated both her taut waistline and sinuous hips, exposing Ashley’s killer curves.

Needless to say, Ashely sizzled in the turquoise beach item. However, this is not the first time that she has showcased this particular bikini; one from the Ashley Graham X Legendary collection. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the talented bikini designer originally modeled the eye-popping two-piece in a sun-kissed photo shared to Instagram in late May.

Both the sun-drenched snap and the sultry new video were part of a torrid photo shoot taken last month in Tulum, Mexico. The promotional materials, widely distributed on social media by Swimsuits For All, served to announce the launch of the new swimwear collection, which is currently available for purchase on the label’s website.