British Lingerie Model Rhian Sugden Melts The Internet With Generous Display Of Skin

English model Rhian Sugden is no stranger to flaunting her buxom figure on social media. And whenever she treats her fans and followers to racy pictures of herself, they always become an instant hit.

This is exactly what happened to her recent picture, which gained significant traction shortly after going live on both Instagram and Twitter.

In the pic, the 32-year-old model could be seen wearing a revealing yellow bikini — one that struggled to contain her large bosom. And not only that, but the skimpy ensemble allowed Rhian to put her slim waist, taut stomach, and well-toned thighs on full display as she sat on a rock next to a swimming pool to soak up the sun.

In terms of her aesthetics, the hot model wore minimal makeup and let her hair down, while she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses. To pose for the picture, Rhian lifted her chin up and looked away from the camera while flashing her signature smile.

Within half a day of going live, the picture garnered more than 1,200 likes, 67 retweets, and 72 comments on Twitter, while the same pic successfully racked up 14,000 likes and almost 400 comments on Instagram.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans on Twitter wrote that her yellow bikini looks great on her tanned body, while another one thanked the model for putting a smile on his face.

Other fans posted sexually explicit and flirtatious comments to express their admiration for the model — something that Rhian comes across almost every day.

Rhian is currently enjoying her much-awaited honeymoon with her husband, Oliver Mellor — a British actor and former personal trainer.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Rhian and Oliver had been dating for a long time before they finally decided to tie the knot in September 2018. Per the piece, the two celebrities got married in a blissful ceremony by the Mediterranean Sea. The wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and families.

Although Rhian seems to be very happy and content with her life, she revealed her heartbreak in an interview with The Sun, because of issues with her fertility. Per the piece, Rhian might never become a mother because she has the egg count of a 45-year-old at the age of 32.