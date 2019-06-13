‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Emma May Learn Secret & Meet An Untimely Death

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a certain intern will return to the soap opera next week. Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) will make her reappearance during the week of June 17. However, her return coincides with two major spoilers which could indicate her demise.

While Emma and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) initially fought for the same man, it seems as if they became friends. B&B fans will remember that together with Tiffany (Maile Brady), they entered a singing competition at the time that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) was trying to prevent the thugs from harming his daughter.

According to Soap Opera News, the former Dance Moms star will reprise her role as Justin Barber’s (Aaron D. Spears) niece. The last time Sioux appeared on the CBS soap was in April 2019. Her storyline fizzled out after Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe started to date and the Hope For The Future line was canceled.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Emma will sense that her colleagues are hiding a secret. Zoe, Xander, and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) are constantly rehashing the baby swap drama at work, and it won’t be long before someone else overhears them. This is how Xander learned the news, and it seems as if at least one other person will learn the truth.

Emma will become suspicious when she becomes aware that the trio is acting strangely and may start investigating. She may be the one who stumbles across the truth. She Knows Soaps teases that another person will learn that Beth is alive next week. Emma may be very shocked at the news as B&B viewers will remember that she was particularly close to Hope at the time of the stillbirth. She may demand answers and want to know why they have not shared the news with Hope. However, the trio is facing another crisis with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who warned them to never tell anyone the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that someone may die before the truth is revealed this summer. It seems very likely that Emma may be the person who goes straight to Hope and Liam. She does not have any stake in the truth being kept hidden and will see no reason to keep it quiet. B&B spoilers also indicate that next week Thomas’ obsession with Hope will take a turn for the worse. Is it possible that he would rather kill Emma than see the truth revealed?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.