‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Set To Return To MTV This July

With two successful seasons already aired, Jersey Shore Family Vacation is ready to return to MTV for a new season. According to Pop Culture, it was announced on Thursday that the cast will return to TV screens on July 11.

The trailer, which was also released on Thursday, teased the wedding of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. While a wedding is a joyful time, the season will also show the friends rallying around Mike as he prepares for his prison sentence. The new season will also follow Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Deena Cortese, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Angelina Parvarnik.

According to The Wrap, the network included a sypnosis of what fans can expect to see from the cast on this season of the show.

“The roommates may be back, but a lot has changed, as the squad rallies around Mike, who’s facing prison time and planning a wedding. At the same time, Deena’s about to give birth, Jenni’s contemplating divorce, Ronnie’s fed up with all the jokes at his expense, and Pauly can’t resist just one wedding prank. Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, it’s the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with friends.”

It sounds like fans will get to see some of Deena’s pregnancy. The reality show star gave birth to her first child, a son, in January of this year. She named her baby boy Christopher John, who she lovingly calls “CJ.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after giving birth to her son, Deena showed off her post-baby body alongside her friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi who, at the time, was pregnant with baby number three. While the friends were happy to get together, some commenters slammed Deena, suggesting she had plastic surgery. Her friend quickly came to her defense, though.

Snooki recently gave birth to her third child, a son she named Angelo. Throughout her pregnancy, she was open about the ups and downs she was experiencing. Her son joins her 4-year-old daughter Giovanna and her 6-year-old son Lorenzo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snooki recently showed off her post-baby body. Nearly two weeks after giving birth, Snooki donned a vibrant animal print “snookini.”

Jersey Shore aired on MTV from 2009 until 2012. Most of the cast returned in 2018 for Jersey Shore Family Vacation and have appeared on the show for the past two seasons.